Report: The Houston Rockets Will Trade Kyle Lowry To The Toronto Raptors

Kyle Lowry has been pouting for a while, demanding a trade out of Houston because he just couldn’t get along with head coach Kevin McHale. The Rockets finally satisfied his grumblings by sending him to the Toronto Raptors, who will reportedly receive a future first round pick.

Some reports state the pick will be in the lottery – how exactly Toronto plans to guarantee a lottery pick is unknown, unless they plan on tanking out of some perverted sense of honor. What we do know, thanks to Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports, is that the deal will involved something “innovative” in which Houston will receive a future first rounder.

Whatever happens, Kyle Lowry is going to Toronto. That’s all you really need to know.

