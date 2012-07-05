Report: The Houston Rockets Will Trade Kyle Lowry To The Toronto Raptors

07.05.12 6 years ago

Kyle Lowry has been pouting for a while, demanding a trade out of Houston because he just couldn’t get along with head coach Kevin McHale. The Rockets finally satisfied his grumblings by sending him to the Toronto Raptors, who will reportedly receive a future first round pick.

Some reports state the pick will be in the lottery – how exactly Toronto plans to guarantee a lottery pick is unknown, unless they plan on tanking out of some perverted sense of honor. What we do know, thanks to Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports, is that the deal will involved something “innovative” in which Houston will receive a future first rounder.

Whatever happens, Kyle Lowry is going to Toronto. That’s all you really need to know.

Follow Dylan on Twitter at @DylanTMurphy.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TAGS2012 Free AgencyDimeMagHouston RocketsKYLE LOWRYLatest Newsnba tradesTORONTO RAPTORS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 22 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP