Report: Warriors At Clippers Set For Christmas

#Los Angeles Clippers #Golden State Warriors
08.10.14 4 years ago

The NBA’s annual slate of games on Christmas is always must-watch basketball, but this season’s showcase is especially intriguing. Two weeks after reports surfaced that LeBron James would make his initial return to the Miami Heat with the Cleveland Cavaliers on December 25 comes word that we’ll also be in for another installment of the league’s best rivalry amid present-opening and turkey-eating, too.

According to Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times, the Los Angeles Clippers will host the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Night.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

This match-up will come exactly one year after the Warriors beat the Clippers 105-103 in a testy holiday celebration. Two flagrant fouls and three technical fouls were assessed when Golden State and Los Angeles tangled on Christmas 2013, and we’re surely primed for more fireworks given the teams’ hotly contested, seven-game first round playoff series that culminated with a fracas in the halls of Staples Center.

In a day and age when many fans bemoan the NBA’s friendly nature among competitors, the Warriors and Clippers have harked back to smash-mouth, dirty, and highly enjoyable play the past two seasons that recalls the 1980s and 1990s. And what better way than to ring in holiday cheer than with that brand of hoops?

Are you excited for Warriors at Clippers on Christmas?

#Los Angeles Clippers #Golden State Warriors
TAGSDimeMagGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSLos Angeles Clippers

