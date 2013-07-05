Report: Warriors & Jazz Talking Andrew Bogut Trade

In an attempt to possibly land Dwight Howard, ESPN is reporting the Warriors and Jazz are having internal discussions about a deal revolving around Andrew Bogut. The 7-0 center holds a $14 million expiring contract, and the Warriors are doing whatever they can to eliminate their financial problems and get a chance at a major free agent. That plan starts with Bogut.

Golden State reportedly tried to trade David Lee earlier this week, and then rumors surfaced that they were willing to pony up some of their best young talent to L.A. in a sign-n-trade for Howard. But since it seems the Lakers are unwilling to help out a division rival with a superstar like Howard, the Warriors are trying desperately to create enough cap room to offer the All-Star center their own max contract.

Richard Jefferson ($11 million) and Andris Biedrins ($9 million) are also on the trading block with expiring contracts, and the Warriors own first-round picks in each of the next seven years if teams decide they want extra assets. To open up enough money to land Howard, or any other potential All-Star free agent, the Warriors would have to trade at least two of the three.

