Report: Warriors’ Marreese Speights Escapes Gunpoint Stickup

Warriors backup big man — and a candidate for Sixth Man of the Year — Marreese Speights ran into some trouble in the early-morning hours on Monday this week. KTVU-TV reports Speights had a gun pulled on him by gang members attempting to rob him outside a San Francisco nightclub.

Speights ran from the stickup and escaped unharmed, playing later that night against the Thunder. Here’s KTVU with the report:

Police sources tell KTVU that a member of the Golden State Warriors had a gun pulled on him this week outside a nightclub in San Francisco. Center Marreese Speights was at the Cellar Night Club on Sutter Street downtown early Monday morning. KTVU’s law enforcement sources say a convicted felon pulled a gun on him in a small parking lot across the street. Sources say a group of gang members tried to rob him of his gold chains. Speights ran from the group. He was not injured and played the next night. Officers arrested the alleged gunman and identified him as 28-year-old Michael Lamont Jackson of San Francisco.

Speights had perhaps the worst game of the season that Monday night against the Thunder, shooting 1-for-8 from the field for just six points along with six rebounds in 16 minutes. The Warriors cruised past the Thunder anyway, but now we know his tough night shooting the ball might have been affected by his run-in earlier that day.

(KTVU)

