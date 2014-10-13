Report: Warriors May Start Harrison Barnes, Bring Andre Iguodala Off Bench

We didn’t bat an eye when the Golden State Warriors started Harrison Barnes instead of Andre Iguodala to open their rout of the Los Angeles Lakers last night. Preseason is the time to experiment, after all, and Iguodala suffered a broken nose in his team’s previous exhibition against the Lakers on Thursday. Giving the youngster some confidence by playing with the starters and Iguodala some rest was a prudent decision by first-time head coach Steve Kerr, we thought. Then came news, however, that not only was Iguodala active and playing without restrictions, but Kerr went with Barnes in his place to get a look at a potential change in his regular season rotation.
Here’s Golden State beat writer Diamond Leung of the Bay Area News Group:
Interesting. We’re still dubious this will become the Warriors’ new reality, though.
Justification of going this route makes sense given the individual talents of Barnes and Iguodala. Steph Curry will obviously be Golden State’s primary ballhandler, and Klay Thompson’s revelatory summer with USA Basketball and equally impressive start to the exhibition season means he’ll resemble something close to a secondary playmaker this season.
Iguodala’s greatest offensive talent, of course, is his creating and passing ability – few players with such an impressive physical profile boast his skills in that regard. So it makes sense that Kerr would want to utilize those traits while Iguodala is accompanied by a backcourt tandem that’s naturally equipped with lesser ballhandlers.
Move him to the bench and enter Barnes, then, whose development stalled in 2013-2014 after Iguodala came aboard. Even should Barnes regain the form that made him one of the league’s brightest young wings in the late stages of his rookie season, it’s likely he’ll always be best suited as a ‘three-and-D’ type player than playmaker. Through that lens, he’s simply a more seamless fit next to Curry and the improved Thompson.
But that line of thinking is working from the present reality that doesn’t include key offseason prize Shaun Livingston. The 29 year-old hasn’t been available to Kerr during the exhibition slate after mid-August toe surgery, but he basically exacerbates all of Iguodala’s strengths and weaknesses: Livingston is a strikingly natural ballhandler and creator, can’t shoot outside 15-feet, and has a supremely underrated post game.
When Livingston is fully healthy, the role Iguodala played last night is the one he will no doubt occupy. The question is when that will happen. Kerr told the San Francisco Chronicle that even when Livingston is ready to return to the practice floor, it’s foolhardy to expect him to be in game shape:
“Who knows?” Kerr said when asked if Livingston might return from his offseason toe surgery in a couple of weeks, as recent reports suggested. “To me, it’s unrealistic to think we can just throw Shaun out there. At this point, he hasn’t played basketball since the playoffs, and he probably needs a couple of weeks on the court practicing with us and getting his legs underneath him. … Hopefully, we’ll be surprised.”
That is the means behind the suddenly juggled rotation Kerr used last night – not any full-time lineup switches. When he feels Livingston is ready to contribute, expect Iguodala and Barnes to resume their assumed places as starting and backup small forwards – the Warriors’ regular starting five is just too dynamic for any lasting change. In the interim, though, exchanging Iguodala and Barnes simply balances out Golden State’s roster in a more ideal manner.
Who do you think should start?
I was skeptical that signing Iggy was a good idea in the first place. I am a big fan of his however, so was pleased to see he helped GWS, but at the expense of Barnes. Barnes should start and to save Iggy’s legs, should come off the bench. But the real question will be, who will finish games?
It really is at the expense of Green…He plays the 3/4 a lot in games in closing moments as well…which is incredible given Barnes and Dre I on the team…
I like Draymond, but it seems like he is more empowered than Harrison…might have everything to do with after having a breakout playoff performance unlike the Spurs approach with Tony Parker/Leonard where they invested more in their growth, Golden State signed a guy to take his minutes and position negating all the good work he produced on both ends of the floor…
Now a lot of that speaks the mentality of Barnes as well, GS as an organization seems very shady to me still…I guess now that they have the white/right coach (kidding sort of)…let’s say their golf buddy in place on the bench they can appreciate 50 win seasons, playoff wins and player development more now…
Memphis is another team paying the price of firing a winning coach…you are telling the players…wins mean less to us than our own personal prejudices/preferences…good luck with that…as owners they have a right to build poor culture…
Oh playing the race card? Mate, I hear that loud and clear. Mark Cuban said it best, about being careful what kind of pandora’s box they are opening by removing Sterling from the NBA.
The sooner we ban all ownership and give it to either the players, or the fans (novel idea), the sooner this league can start making moves that makes sense.
It actually may have just been a clash of personalities, but the sabotage, having assistant coaches spy/report, and to ignore the players desire to dismiss him for winning 50+ games speaks to that “something else” that tends to make these performance evaluations and hiring processes go one way. It was just a poor way of handling everything. I hate shaving it done to something as large as it should be irrelevant in race, but the ownership and Bogut’s comments rubbed me the wrong way.
From my point of view, your comments are more than fair. I’ve been following what has been going on in Ferguson and it seems like what happens in the NBA is a microcosm of the problems plaguing the entire country.
You are supposed to judge one based on their character/results, but it seems the NBA isn’t even trying to hide it’s bigotry/racism most days.
Yeah it is a constant “shell game” where you don’t know what the standards are and what you are really being judged on. When you treat and see people as just human it really shouldn’t be hard to get along and understand them, but when you see them as “other” and thereby subconsciously make a decision that you don’t relate to them clearly you are building in a bias toward them…That is the most frustrating aspect of living as an American…not just an Afro-American, but any American working to establish a legacy in their family or coming out of impoverished conditions and trying to make your future better.
Either way…We are afforded the opportunity as well to seek more ownership of our destinies in ways people in many other areas of the world aren’t able to, so it isn’t a complaint. We put out head down and keep working…Mark Jackson is still employed and still preaching…We all take note and try not to let it sour us toward our own humanity and live to do better.
Yeah, but even I am not so sure that those “opportunities” you think you have are real. I think it’s more an illusion they present to you. After all, it took this long to have the first black president. Don’t think there was some pre-approvals going on by the shadow government?
From an outsider’s perspective, the blatant racism and double standards drives me insane.
I think culture is something is driven from the top down, so if today’s climate in the US is any indication of the “freedoms” every citizen supposedly has, then I think you need to remove the top and start again.
I hear you, but opportunities I’m referring to are purely internal. We all have the ability to define what success looks like to us, so for me…I’m not a millionaire, but my kids are healthy and know my love…that is success for me…When I die they will be left with a nice amount of $ to live even better…I carved that out for us and no one can really kill that from the outside…Now if the Police “Mike Brown” me tomorrow…emotionally my kids will have to carry that burden on top of the rest, but financially they won’t be destitute…
You are right…freedom has never not come without a heavy price…if it comes at all.
Also Shadow Government are just corporations in this country…In that 2004 Democratic National Convention when Obama gave that Keynote the decision was made then that he will be picked as the next President….everything was done to be sure it happened…Money was thrown at his feet, pathways were carved out for his family to buy in, then it was filtered through the media as easily as cutting a check and it was done.
Corporations make Money, Money make Media, Media moves People…
I think it comes down to that Jackson was in fact a lousy coach. His practices were atrocious and they were few and far between. The Warriors numerous times after a long lay off against a weaker team at home came out flat and looked confused. I can think of the Charlotte and Cleveland games right away, that is a sign of poor practice habits. Jackson was a motivator, but at this level this team needs a coach. You can already see how much better the offense runs. I do not care if it is pre-season, if you blow out a team with Kobe on it by 15 and 46 points, you’ve got some skill. The Warriors look more energized on offense. If Andre can come off the bench and add more to the depth, that will only help the team. I know I was tired of watching isolation offense when you have the two best shooters in basketball and two elite passing bigs. As Bogut said, he learned to played basketball the right way, passing the ball and moving around not isolation. And do not think all players were on board with Jackson because they weren’t. He was creating a rift between management and the team with an us v. them mentality. He had to go and I laud the management for having the balls to make the right decision despite it being an unpopular decision
So by your take 50+ wins in the West with a team with it’s share of injuries is lousy coaching…The team came out flat, yet Mark Jackson is more of a motivator than a coach…Mark Jackson (the Preacher) came into his first coaching job with the goal of having an us vs them mentality unprovoked by attempts by the owners to use “his staff” to spy on his routine rather than be direct and ask him…Also Andrew Bogut the shining example of the right way to play and the most reliable player on this team says they weren’t playing the right way and that should be taken as a sign that one of the best Point Guards of all time did not know how to play the game the right way…umm okay
Let’s see…he bought a struggling team from 23 to 47 to 51 wins…He was at helm in Klay Thompson becoming a more complete player that was no longer see as the aloof talent, but now a star on the rise. He aided Steph Curry from being a fragile gunner to stronger, controlled all around playmaker and scorer where he looks like an actual point guard more than trying to jam him into an undersized 2 guard roll needing guys like Jared Jack as a crutch. He took a really young team and not only won a playoff series against a higher seed and took the Spurs to 6 games after unexpectedly giving the Spurs many problems in San Antonio games 1 and 2 (winning game 2), but sure blowing out a terrible Lakers team in preseason is the best measure of Golden State’s potential…lol
Like the Owners of Warriors you have a right to your preference in saying you don’t like Mark Jackson or that you like the way Kerr looks in the same role, but if you are going to call him a “lousy coach” and cite his failings lets start with facts here…otherwise you sound like child learning through off brand blog post and twitter trolls…Looking at the meat of your comment I’m going to say you are not that and actually watch the game…Don’t make it emotional. Golden State was a balanced team tht developed their talent, then made a weird choice in their roster to negate their wing player development by bringing in Dre I rather than bolster their front court with Lee and Bogut being unreliable and ineffective when they needed them most.
Cool Mark Jackson wasn’t the best fit for the Warriors, but if Steph and Klay (their best and most consistent players) wanted him, his teams improved every year in his first 3 years of coaching, and free agents looked at him in high regard as a guy they’d like to have as a coach…you truly believe the right decision was made and calling the man “lousy” doesn’t reek of prejudice? Laughable
The Warriors were 12th in offensive efficiency last season because of a horrible system that focused on isolations, that’s bad coaching and scheming. You have arguably the two best shooters in the game, with two elite big men passers and you want to isolate your jump shooters? We do not know what the baseline is for this team yet. It could be this is a 50 win team no matter who coaches them. How can someone look at the offensive changes in the pre-season and not be excited about the potential for this team offensively. It looks like the right system has been implemented and they just need to learn it. pre-season or not when you mete out a beating to a team with Kobe Bryant by 41 points with your starters playing half of the game and to see the ball whipping around like it was, the potential is extremely high for this team.
Calling someone a lousy coach is not prejudice, it is based on observations of their performance. Prejudice would be calling Kerr a lousy coach without witnessing anything or having a limited sample size.
Mark Jackson was not one of the best point guards ever, he is not even in the top 20 conversation.
Also I like Kerr…I think he is a smart guy that has a good pedigree for the job. I just don’t believe lying on another man and trying to put down another man is the best way to lift someone else up…
Mark did a great job. Golden State Owners know nothing about the game and are running a business. They are building the ranks around them in their own image and they have a right to do so, but to throw dirt on Mark and to undermine him while in the midst of the job is wrong all day long…no changing that.
This came out earlier in the Summer that Barnes could start…There are spots where Barnes outplays Lee at the 4 on both ends, but they don’t play Barnes there much if at all.