Required Hip-Hop For The Top 30 Players In The 2012 NBA Draft

06.15.12 6 years ago
With the NBA Draft Lottery taking place, everyone has a better idea where likely draftees will land come June 28, 2012. Here at Dime, we’ve already begun our full-fledge draft coverage. Catch up on player profiles like Harrison Barnes, the weekly diary of Dion Waiters, and our latest mock draft. All of these features provide a glimpse into what to expect from the incoming influx of ballers. Yet, the perpetual interrelationship between hip-hop and hoopin’ can’t be overlooked.

The following playlist should bring one closer to the potential first-round prospects through the single joint that captures the type of player they are now, and the one they are about to become.

1. ANTHONY DAVIS
Kanye West â€“ “Mercy” (feat. Big Sean, Pusha-T and 2 Chainz)
“Mercy” is the first known track in the much-anticipated G.O.O.D. Music album to be released later this year. Like Yeezy being the ringleader of arguably the best label in the rap game, Anthony Davis led his fellow No. 1 recruiting class and the Kentucky Wildcats to winning the NCAAs while sweeping most accolades for national player of the year along the way. His menacing unibrow and defensive timing for blocks will be coming as fast as the Lamborghini Murcielago tweeted by Ye’ the other day. With Davis as N’awlins’ foundation, the entire league will soon hear him scream: “When it comes to my sound which is the champion sound, believe!”

2. THOMAS ROBINSON
Wale â€“ “No Days Off”
He played his first two years at Kansas under the shadows of the Morris twins. When the spotlight was at its highest, Thomas Robinson recorded a monster 18 points and 17 boards double-double versus Kentucky during the title game. Since his freshman year, he’s been working hard to reach the point where he’s at now. Wale didn’t start to get his real due either until he left Hov‘s presence. Robinson’s tireless work ethic isn’t going to change any time soon. Thus, these D.C. natives share the same drive that’s conveyed when Wale spits these lines:

When you reachin’ your dreams
You got a reason to brag
Ambition over everything
And I never plan on settling

