Review: Ben & Jerry’s Jeremy Lin Ice Cream

Over the weekend, a Boston-area Ben & Jerry’s location created a new extremely limited edition flavor called, “Taste the Lin-Sanity.” Made with vanilla frozen yogurt, lychee honey swirls, and fortune cookie pieces, “Taste the Lin-Sanity” was only available for 48 hours.

Luck must have been on my side because I was able to pick up two pints before they ran out and plan to savor it for as long as possible. Like Lin himself, this flavor is unique. The frozen yogurt and honey strike a perfect balance – not too sweet, not too tart. The fortune cookie pieces and the sweet lychee are unexpected but comforting.

Ben & Jerry’s may produce more pints of “Taste the Lin-Sanity” but so far there are no guarantees. Follow the show on Twitter for further updates: @BenJerryBoston

