The first game of the NCAA Tournament can set the tone for the next three weeks of basketball, and hopefully that is the case for this year’s event. No. 7 Rhode Island and No. 10 Oklahoma had the honor of being the opening game of this year’s March Madness and they delivered plenty of dramatics in an 83-78 overtime win for the Rams.
The two teams traded leads in a game that was close throughout, with both teams hitting big shots late. Rhode Island held a six-point lead with under five minutes to play, thanks to some sharp shooting and passing like this dime from Fatts Russell for a dunk.
