Getty Image

The first game of the NCAA Tournament can set the tone for the next three weeks of basketball, and hopefully that is the case for this year’s event. No. 7 Rhode Island and No. 10 Oklahoma had the honor of being the opening game of this year’s March Madness and they delivered plenty of dramatics in an 83-78 overtime win for the Rams.

The two teams traded leads in a game that was close throughout, with both teams hitting big shots late. Rhode Island held a six-point lead with under five minutes to play, thanks to some sharp shooting and passing like this dime from Fatts Russell for a dunk.