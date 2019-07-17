Getty Image

Rich Paul’s influence in the world of basketball has grown considerably over the last few years. He’s gone from being, most notably, the agent for LeBron James to the head of Klutch Sports, which has slowly but surely put together quite the roster of talent and asserted its influence on the game.

Now, Paul’s influence will spread beyond basketball thanks to a new partnership between Klutch and United Talent Agency. According to the New York Times and The Athletic, Paul will join forces with UTA and head up its new sports division. The new arrangement will not only give him the opportunity to pursue partnerships in other sports, but as he explained, it gives him the opportunity to do even more for those he represents.

“This puts me in direct competition with the largest agencies in the world,” Paul told Joe Vardon of The Athletic. “There is nothing we cannot do for an athlete. If a guy wants to write a book, great. If he wants to be a ‘Fortnite’ champion, great. If he wants to act, great. He wants to buy a surfboard company? Fantastic. There is nothing we cannot do for the modern athlete.”