Rick Pitino is back in coaching. The former Louisville head coach has been searching for a way back into basketball since he was fired in 2017, but he hasn’t had any luck in the states. As a result, Pitino will head across the Atlantic to Europe and coach in Greece.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Pitino has agreed to become the head coach of Panathinaikos a Euro League powerhouse that last won the Euroleague championship in 2011. It will be looking for a return to form under Pitino, but it will be interesting to see how much success there is for a coach that has only coached at the college and NBA levels. Never in Europe. Pitino is expected to start shortly after Christmas.