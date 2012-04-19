Rick Ross Shows What It Takes To Make A Classic

When you think of classic kicks, Reebok’s Classic line is an obvious first stop. Their Ex-o-Fit, WorkOut and Freestyle lines all became huge hits in the 80s and have stayed that way. Now the company’s newest campaign shows the story of the work it took to make the shoes that way through some of the game’s biggest artists and up-and-coming acts.

Rick Ross, Mike Posner and Tyga all show this in the new spots, which you can peep below. They highlight ambition and relentless hard work that are hallmarks of those three and the Classics line.

Available in red, navy, white and black, the shoes retail for $80 at Jimmy Jazz and Villa.

Hit the jump to check out photos of the all the models and behind-the-scenes footage of the shoot.