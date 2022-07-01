The Cleveland Cavaliers enjoyed a large step forward as an organization in 2021-22, racking up 44 wins after most projected the team to fall well short of postseason contention. Much of that success can be tracked to impressive performances from Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and budding star big man Evan Mobley, but the Cavaliers also received meaningful contributions from veteran guard Ricky Rubio during the first half of the season.

Rubio then suffered a torn ACL, costing him the remainder of the season, but the Cavaliers and Rubio will reportedly continue a fruitful partnership with a new contract in free agency.

Free agent guard Ricky Rubio is nearing a deal on a return to the Cleveland Cavaliers, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2022

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports brings word that Rubio will stick around Cleveland on a three-year deal worth $18.4 million.

Free agent guard Ricky Rubio has reached an agreement with the Cleveland Cavaliers on a three-year, $18.4 million deal, league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 1, 2022

In 34 games last season, Rubio averaged 13.1 points, 6.6 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game, providing a steadying influence for a young team. He suffered the aforementioned torn ACL in late December, meaning that Rubio will likely be out, or at least limited, for opening night of the 2022-23 campaign. Still, the decision to retain Rubio makes sense from Cleveland’s side as a veteran that can back up Garland while also playing with him in certain lineup constructions.

At this stage, the 31-year-old Rubio projects as a role player, but this is an appropriate contract for that level of piece. It remains to be seen what the Cavaliers might do with restricted free agent guard Collin Sexton, but Rubio should bring a quality option as soon as he returns from injury.