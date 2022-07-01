ricky rubio
Getty Image
DimeMag

Ricky Rubio Is Reportedly Returning To Cleveland On A Three-Year Contract

TwitterSenior Sports Writer

The Cleveland Cavaliers enjoyed a large step forward as an organization in 2021-22, racking up 44 wins after most projected the team to fall well short of postseason contention. Much of that success can be tracked to impressive performances from Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and budding star big man Evan Mobley, but the Cavaliers also received meaningful contributions from veteran guard Ricky Rubio during the first half of the season.

Rubio then suffered a torn ACL, costing him the remainder of the season, but the Cavaliers and Rubio will reportedly continue a fruitful partnership with a new contract in free agency.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports brings word that Rubio will stick around Cleveland on a three-year deal worth $18.4 million.

In 34 games last season, Rubio averaged 13.1 points, 6.6 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game, providing a steadying influence for a young team. He suffered the aforementioned torn ACL in late December, meaning that Rubio will likely be out, or at least limited, for opening night of the 2022-23 campaign. Still, the decision to retain Rubio makes sense from Cleveland’s side as a veteran that can back up Garland while also playing with him in certain lineup constructions.

At this stage, the 31-year-old Rubio projects as a role player, but this is an appropriate contract for that level of piece. It remains to be seen what the Cavaliers might do with restricted free agent guard Collin Sexton, but Rubio should bring a quality option as soon as he returns from injury.

Listen To This
The Best Vinyl Releases Of June 2022
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
How Muna Captures A Queer Range Of Emotions On Their Latest Album
by: InstagramTwitter
Sasha Alex Sloan On Her Wry, Funny And Sad Album About Depression, ‘I Blame The World’
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
×