Ricky Rubio’s Sorta Kinda No-Look Pass To Kevin Love

We’re obsessed with the semantics of a no-look pass. The Suns gave us two “real” examples Tuesday night this week. Nene showed us a real no-look in the season’s first month, and Jeremy Lin had a no-look in December. Did Ricky Rubio toss one last night when the Nuggets came to town?

To be honest, we can’t tell, even when we slowed this down. It appears he turns his head after the pass, which is usually a clear indication the player is trying to bamboozle the defender and the viewer after he’s thrown the pass. But Rubio’s head was already looking into the stands before he turns it at a more severe angle following the pass. So we just don’t know.

The recipient of Rubio’s possible no-look, Kevin Love, had 32 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists and Rubio had 11 points and 12 dimes in the blowout 117-90 win.

Was this a no-look pass?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.