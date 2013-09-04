Ridiculous 8th Grade Athlete Ladarius Marshall Dunks Everything

Remember Seventh Woods? When his first mixtapes surfaced, it was unlike anything we’d ever seen. But Ladarius Marshall is two years younger. A 6-5 prospect from the class of 2018 who has been ranked as high as No. 2 in the country, Marshall does everything above the rim and just started his eighth grade school year. At that age in AAU, it was always a shock whenever someone put down a dunk in-game. This cat makes it look routine.
