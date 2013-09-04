Ridiculous 8th Grade Athlete Ladarius Marshall Dunks Everything

09.04.13

Remember Seventh Woods? When his first mixtapes surfaced, it was unlike anything we’d ever seen. But Ladarius Marshall is two years younger. A 6-5 prospect from the class of 2018 who has been ranked as high as No. 2 in the country, Marshall does everything above the rim and just started his eighth grade school year. At that age in AAU, it was always a shock whenever someone put down a dunk in-game. This cat makes it look routine.

