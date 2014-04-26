Rihanna’s Distracting Court-Side Presence At The Nets Game Last Night

Pop recording artist Rihanna took in Game 3 between the Nets and Raptors on Friday night. The Barbadian beauty usually draws a lot of eyeballs due to her fame and appearance, but her outfit was quite a distracting influence for anyone with a view of her court-side seat.

It’s only a guess, but could Mikhail Prokhorov and Co. have deliberately invited her to the game hoping for a less-than demure outfit to divert the attentions of Raptors players? That presupposes she wouldn’t have distracted Nets players, either, which isn’t very probable. You know the Brooklyn fans were probably agog even as their team took a commanding 2-1 lead over the Raptors before Sunday’s Game 4.

God bless Rihanna for offering any measure of a distraction from a pretty infuriating Saturday morning.

Keep on doing you, Riri.

(GIF via @cjzero)

