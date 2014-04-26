Rihanna’s Distracting Court-Side Presence At The Nets Game Last Night

#Rihanna #GIFs
04.26.14 4 years ago 5 Comments

Pop recording artist Rihanna took in Game 3 between the Nets and Raptors on Friday night. The Barbadian beauty usually draws a lot of eyeballs due to her fame and appearance, but her outfit was quite a distracting influence for anyone with a view of her court-side seat.

It’s only a guess, but could Mikhail Prokhorov and Co. have deliberately invited her to the game hoping for a less-than demure outfit to divert the attentions of Raptors players? That presupposes she wouldn’t have distracted Nets players, either, which isn’t very probable. You know the Brooklyn fans were probably agog even as their team took a commanding 2-1 lead over the Raptors before Sunday’s Game 4.

God bless Rihanna for offering any measure of a distraction from a pretty infuriating Saturday morning.

Keep on doing you, Riri.

(GIF via @cjzero)

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Rihanna#GIFs
TAGSBROOKLYN NETSgifsRihannaTORONTO RAPTORS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP