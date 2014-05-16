Rihanna Shows Off New Pink Hairdo At Clippers Game

05.16.14 4 years ago

Rihanna has been courtside at a lot of games during the playoffs. Tonight, she showed up to Game 6 between the Thunder and Clippers with a slightly different look.

The new pink hairdo is sure to spark a lot of conversations online, although I would argue that Rihanna’s playoff PER has been off the charts these past few weeks.

As to the guy next to her in the photo:

Yes, that would be Los Angeles police commissioner Steve Soboroff, who you might remember as the guy who got his phone broken by Rihanna as they tried to take a selfie earlier in the series.

What do you think of Rihanna’s new ‘do?

