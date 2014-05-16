Rihanna Shows Off New Pink Hairdo At Clippers Game

Rihanna has been courtside at a lot of games during the playoffs. Tonight, she showed up to Game 6 between the Thunder and Clippers with a slightly different look.



The new pink hairdo is sure to spark a lot of conversations online, although I would argue that Rihanna’s playoff PER has been off the charts these past few weeks.

As to the guy next to her in the photo:

That’s @SteveSoboroff next to Rihanna. One of L.A.’s best citizens. — Andrew Ungvari (@DrewUnga) May 16, 2014

Yes, that would be Los Angeles police commissioner Steve Soboroff, who you might remember as the guy who got his phone broken by Rihanna as they tried to take a selfie earlier in the series.

What do you think of Rihanna’s new ‘do?

