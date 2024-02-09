Robin Lopez Went To Wolves-Bucks And Read A Book After He Was Traded

Amid a flurry of activity around the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline on Thursday, veteran center Robin Lopez was traded from the Milwaukee Bucks to the Sacramento Kings. In short, it was a cost-cutting move by the Bucks to slash their luxury tax penalties, and Lopez will become a free agent if he clears waivers. It was an otherwise typical NBA transaction this time of year, but Lopez is not a typical NBA player.

First, he shared an amusing post about his short-lived run as teammates with Patrick Beverley, who was acquired by the Bucks just before Lopez was traded.

I enjoyed being teammates with Patrick Beverley for all of an hour and 45 minutes I'll never forget those times#Indelible — Robin Lopez (@rolopez42) February 8, 2024

Then, Lopez made waves on Thursday evening when he was actually quite close to an NBA court. Hours after the transaction that took him off Milwaukee’s roster, Lopez was courtside to watch the Bucks play, and his brother, Brook, is a key piece for Milwaukee. When Brook knocked down a three-pointer in the opening minutes of the game, the camera panned to Robin and he was… reading a book.

Brook Lopez hits a 3, and Robin Lopez is getting lost in a good book 😂pic.twitter.com/nKw8yjs54r — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) February 9, 2024

This is just perfect. Robin didn’t have to show up to the game, but he and Brook are close and there is something nice about that kind of support just moments after a major life event like being traded. But Robin didn’t show up empty-handed, and the fact that he even had a book to read was just tremendous.