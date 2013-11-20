Rockets Mascot Shows Up Dwight Howard With Half-Court Shot

Before last night’s Rockets-Celtics matchup that turned into an easy 109-85 win for Houston, Dwight Howard was having some fun at half-court. He took a half-court shot facing the other direction that nearly went down. Then Rockets mascot Clutch tried his hand at the shot.

Clutch was clutch with the make, and went over to let Howard know.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Despite the mascot banter in pre-game, there was still an actual game to play. The Rockets dusted the Celtics early, outscoring them 40-18 in the first quarter, before easing to the victory. Six Rockets were in double-figures, and despite getting shown up by Clutch, Howard posted a double-double with 10 points and 11 boards in less than 30 minutes of action.

Despite the easy win, James Harden struggled with seven turnovers on the night. But he also showed some passing skills, dishing 5 dimes â€” including this one through the legs of Brandon Bass.

Regardless of the victory, the night belonged to Clutch the mascot.

What do you think of Clutch?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.