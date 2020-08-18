You couldn’t have scripted this any better. When the Western Conference playoffs tip off on Tuesday, it’ll feature a grudge match between the Rockets and Thunder that might prove to be one of the more compelling series of the opening round. James Harden and Chris Paul will square off as former teammates who never quite reached the promised land together, and Russell Westbrook — who was traded for Paul — will face the team where he spent more than a decade of his career.

Even if the bitterness or bad blood is overstated, some form of self-fulfilling prophecy will play itself out once they take the court, given what’s at stake for both teams. In each case, there are a number of variables at play, but we’ve identified the single biggest x-factors for both, which could be the difference between a long postseason run in Orlando or an early exit from the Bubble.

Houston Rockets: Russell Westbrook’s Health

For the Rockets, it’s a test of whether their two main stars can anchor a true contender, not to mention Mike D’Antoni’s basketball disruptor philosophy, a frequent and familiar point of contention among fans and pundits alike.

The criticism surrounding Westbrook, in particular, has only increased in volume in recent years. OKC got bounced out of the first round in each of the past two seasons, despite a superstar tandem the featured Paul George before he was traded to the Clippers last summer. But the biggest question now is just how much Westbrook we’re actually going to see this series.

On Thursday, Houston announced that he could miss at least the first few games of the opening round with a strained quadriceps tendon that forced him to sit out the final seeding game against the Sixers on Friday. There is no clear time table for his return, but a prolonged absence could be hazardous against a scrappy OKC team with something to prove.

And then there’s no telling how productive or efficient he’ll be when he returns. So much of his game is predicated on his athleticism and his ability to run roughshod over opposing defenses and create opportunities for himself and others. If he isn’t able to attack with the same reckless abandon that is his signature style, there is, unfortunately, no good alternative. He hasn’t had a reliable outside shot to fall back on for years.

Even without the injury, Westbrook’s story line was already going to figure heavily into the narrative. The Rockets are a top five offense, led by one of the greatest scorers of all time in James Harden, and their switch-everything, small-ball onslaught that often features the likes of P.J. Tucker penciled in at the center position puts opposing defenses in a bind.