The Rockets Saved Some Money In Reportedly Shipping Michael Carter-Williams To Chicago

01.07.19 2 hours ago

The Houston Rockets continued to tinker with a roster they hope can compete for a championship this summer, sending guard Michael Carter-Williams to Chicago in an early-morning deal on Monday.

Carter-Williams had played in just 16 games for Houston this year, starting just one when injuries hit the Rockets hard earlier in the year. He averaged just 4.3 points, 1.3 assists and 0.8 rebounds per game. But the most important number associated with Carter-Williams was his contract, which on Monday would have been guaranteed for the rest of the season.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Monday that Carter-Williams would be traded to Chicago, quickly following up that the former Syracuse standout will not be suiting up for the Bulls after all.

