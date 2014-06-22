Rockets and Trail Blazers Get Feisty On Twitter

The NBA places a greater emphasis on social media than any professional sports league in the world. A few days back, the league released voting results – by fans, of course – for the 2014 Social Media Awards. Kyrie Irving and Blake Griffin are among the biggest winners so far, taking home awards for ‘Best Vine/Video‘ and ‘Best Hashtag,’ respectively. The winner of ‘Team Social MVP’ has yet to be announced, however, recently leading to pointed Twitter barbs from two of the esteemed nominees.
Reason 10 we should win #MVPTeamHOU – We're up against @trailblazers & any vengeance (no matter how small) would be cathartic. RT to vote.
— Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) June 21, 2014
That’s actually pretty harmless from the Houston Rockets. Publicly pining for vengeance in the form of a social media award against the team that ousted you in the playoffs is hardly incendiary. The Portland Trailblazers are just sensitive, apparently.
@HoustonRockets We were busy in the second round. #MVPTeamPOR
— Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) June 21, 2014
Shots thrown! Why they were is anyone’s guess. Maybe the Blazers were just itching for some competitive fire after being so easily tossed aside by the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Semifinals? The Rockets took advantage of that possibility in their counter-punch.
How'd that go? #MVPTeamHOU RT @trailblazers: @HoustonRockets We were busy in the second round.
— Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) June 21, 2014
Eh. That’s a swing-and-miss by Houston from our perspective. Chiding the team that ended your season for losing to the eventual NBA Champions? Weak. James Harden defense-type weak.
Obviously, this is all in good fun. That teams feel comfortable trading barbs on social media like this is good exposure for the league and adds to meaningless offseason fodder. Still, these jabs are a reminder of just how epic a series the Rockets and Blazers played in the first round of the 2014 playoffs. We can’t wait to see them go at it again next season.
Is Rockets-Blazers the NBA’s best new rivalry?
@Houston: Damian Lillard says “hello”.
@Portland: Hakeem says “two championships to one”.
Who cares about 20 year old rings? That’s the dumbest shit ever it’s like saying the Celtics were the best team in the league along with the Lakers because they have sixteen championships each even though neither made the playoffs
let’s see how the two fare next season. rockets likely to pick up a third superstar.
Not likely but its still a small possibility to land LeBron or Melo
Celtics have 17
Whatever you say champ. I garuantee you Blazer fans care about the one NBA title their team won,
what a stupid comeback…
Hell Yeah that was a retarded comeback!
Portland: “We BUZZER BEATER’ed you this postseason!”
Houston: “OH YEAH? Well….HAKEEM WON TWO RINGS! SUCK IT!”
LOLOLOLOL
Whatever you say champ.
Hakeem’s rings will never bail Houston out of the shame of “forgetting” to defend Lilliard. Suck up the loss and teach Harden how to defend. Harden was way better sitting on a bench in Oklahoma.
No Harden is too good to be a bench player. Yes Houston screwed up.
for what Harden’s being paid, he needs to improve!
Houston screwed up. I never said they didn’t.
Houston stand up!!! And walk off the court! Cause Lillard killed ya!!!
LMFAO Hell Yeah, shoved the dagger straight through the heart! I’m not even a Portland fan but guess what, Houston, play better “D,” should of stuck by Lilliard a little bit better.
lillard had the shot of these 2014 playoffs
Yo, it was funny watching that game that night. My boy that was over is a Houston fan and I was steady talking shit. “Houston going to lose!” When Lilliard hit that buzzer beater, I was like “I TOLD YOU Houston was going to lose!” His jaw was dropped, no response!
When Houston land Carmello we will see how much the Blazers stack up then.
Another piss poor defender for the Blazers to score on? Sweet.
Another ball hog who shoots horribly in the playoffs lol harden and Melo chucking up shots will definitely piss Howard off that he’s not getting any touches
You really are fooling yourself if you think Melo’s going to Houston. They can’t even afford him! They would have to give up Lin, Asik, and probably Parsons OR Beverly to get Melo and to be honest, that would be a dumb move. Houston has a better chance getting Kevin Love with a trade like that.
And you think Chicago can get him? Lol. I’m sure Melo would love to play with a glass player. However we’ll see.
Amnestying Carlos Boozer will free up 16m. They also get rid of Dunleavy and that will free up 2m. That’s 18m that can go straight to Melo. That’s just the tip of the iceberg. We have draft picks to trade, rights to Nikola Mirotec, who’s coming over to play in the NBA this upcoming season (our rookie), Boozer and either Taj Gibson or Jimmy Butler to the Knicks. Not only we have the cap space to make it happen, we also have or head of FO, John Paxson, who PLAYED with Phil Jackson AND is in good standing with him. When it comes to something fesible, Chicago can facilitate it. Houston’s “Ace in the Hole” though is the brilliance of Daryl Morey. Granted, Houston has 2 poison pills in the contract’s of Lin & Asik. For Houston to get Melo, they have to basically gut the current team.
shoot, after what was pitched to Minny today, Chicago is probably going after Love instead now. They offered Gibson, Snell, and a 1st round pick. If Minny is smart, they would take that.
That also means Melo might come to Houston; I’m sure Daryl Morey has a plan trying to score Melo.
Dang. I hope Houston wins another NBA title soon.
You never know with the trade game. It fluctuates on the daily. For the moment, Houston’s FO is quiet but give it a couple of days then we get to hear how Houston is going to try to court Melo.
I do want Love to
come to Chicago but I’d rather Jimmy Butler to be traded then Taj Gibson. I guess we will all know soon if Love actually goes to Chicago or not.
Asik has been traded to the Pelicans.
for a single pick as well! That just cleared up some wiggle room for Houston. I did read some alarming news though. It’s been rumored that Houston is actually considering trading Harden for Melo.
Keep Harden and do not trade him.
Harden to NYK would be bad actually, even now that NYK has no defensive game whatsoever.
Houston lost the series for two reasons…Beverley getting the flu in game 6 therefore couldn’t be on the floor to shadow Lilliard at the end of the game….and also losing two games at home in games 1-2 when Aldridge was playing like the second coming of Wilt Chamberlain avg 44 points a game….Blazers will be no match for Houston’s star power next season.
He was on the floor! Have fun giving up Asik, Parsons, and half your bench to get another weak defender! Another first round exit by the sound of it.
Excuses excuses lol Houston sucks dick just like their whiny crybaby fans. #RipCity
Houston fans & Miami fans should get a room!
#GoBulls
And Rip city was almost taken to 7 games by a team that played no defense. Now imagine if Houston played defense through-out the entire series. However that’s a what-if thing. Houston won’t be a true contender as long as they play no defense and that Houston/Portland showed that Portland is not a true contender yet as well. Bulls fan huh? It’s too bad Derrick Rose is made of glass now. He used to be a promising player.
you could bring up Rose’s injuries all day, his injuries are no different then what Russell Westbrook has under gone(torn meniscus). Keep on sleeping on Derrick. He’s had 2 seasons to rest up. He should be ready! :D
If Houston played better “D” on Portland, Houston would of played the Spurs, who WON this season. To lose to the champions is a better loss then to lose to a team you are suppose to be better then but made a costly mistake. I hope that loss fuels Houston to play better on the upcoming season.
I hope so too but all I can do is hope.
Honestly, Houston should be going after Kevin Love. He’s in DIRE need of a great supporting cast AND not as expensive as Melo which means you can build around him better.
You should be a comedian.
And Rip city was almost taken to 7 games by a team that played no defense. Now imagine if Houston played defense through-out the entire series, However that’s a what-if thing. Houston won’t be a true contender as long as they play no defense and that Houston/Portland showed that Portland is not a true contender yet as well.
Portland?
are we talking about Portland?
Not a championship Team but Portland?
come on yall are losers just like your bust team,
Yall still hurt from when aaron brooks took yall #1 Pick and threw him in the injured list, b roys horrible career, and when the rockets passed yall up to go to second round against lakers years ago.
parsons gave him the shot and yall got blown out by spurs.
who we beat 4-0 so go back to your cave with that sorry franchise.
We will get our revenge and with Bron and we def will not loose either way.
Lol at all of you people saying “we’re gonna get lebron next season” or “we’re gonna get melo next season”. I thought you people are supposed to hate players who are “unloyal” to their teams and leave for championships. Aren’t you all those fools who are supposed to be hating on them? But now it’s all good cause they’re coming to your team.
it’s houston. After Yao, they just went after whoever’s popular and dominant like the slut of the league.
Asik? Lin? Why give them poison contracts so the teams can’t match?
Harden? YES PLEASE.
Howard? WE TAKE HIM!
LeBron? Oh yeah he’s coming.
Melo? Yup him too!
Kevin Love? Why yes he will come off the bench.
stop daydreaming and try developing your own players for once – like keeping Chandler Parsons.
And the trailblazers are Where in Next years Seed?
Probably closer to the 8th spot.. Houston will be top 3
