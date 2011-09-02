Ron Artest Guarantees A Laker Title In 2012

Ron Arest isn’t afraid of making crazy proclamations, and he’s guaranteeing that the Lakers come back next season and win another championship. Artest told ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith that he really doesn’t care about the reaction should L.A. not get it done. He’s so focused on a championship that nothing else is entering his mind. While the Lakers should be better simply because last year was such a terrible ending, everything has to fall in line for them to win it again. Injuries, guys having career years, other teams falling off, it all has to happen. They no longer have the most dominating duo in the league, and actually really struggle with some of the best rising teams in the league (Chicago and Miami in the East, Oklahoma City and Memphis in the West). Do you think they can do it again? … Imagine Kevin Garnett instead of Pau Gasol on the Lakers? Would things have been different? Would the Lakers have won three straight titles instead of just two? Would Boston have ever become the team they’ve been the last few years? So many good what ifs. KG said on Dan Patrick’s radio show that he was very close to being a Laker in the summer of 2007, but ended up going east because he wasn’t sure about all of the infighting. He said Kobe and Phil were going at each other pretty bad at the time and he wasn’t sure what the future held in Hollywood. This was the summer Bryant demanded a trade and all seemed lost in L.A. The Lakers started the year getting booed on opening night and with KG all the way across the country, everything looked pretty dreary. It all worked out for both sides, but a combo of Bryant and Garnett would’ve been tough … Pau Gasol had another easy night, missing one shot on his way to 20 points during Spain’s 14-point win over Portugal in the European Championships. For France, Tony Parker sent in 21 points in leading his country to a 17-point win against Israel. Russia and Andrei Kirilenko (20 points) beat Georgia 65-58 while Britain lost to Turkey by nearly 30 even though Luol Deng (22 points) went off. And Germany rode their NBA combo, Dirk Nowitzki (21 points, 12 rebounds) and Chris Kaman (17 & 17), to a big win over Italy … Aquille Carr is the here and now, but who do you think is the most exciting high school player ever? It’s a tough question. But the best answers get reprinted in Dime so it’s worth it to voice your opinion. On top of that, what’s your opinion on the Crime Stopper? How good do you think he can be at the next level and then beyond? We’ve learned never to put a lid on expectations with that dude because he always meets the challenge and then some. Always. That’s a huge reason why he’s on the cover. Some recruiting outlets are seriously disrespecting him. But NBA players aren’t. Derrick Williams called him the best player in high school. Now check out what Brandon Jennings and Kevin Durant were tweeting back and forth at each other after learning of our newest cover … With all of the hate everyone is throwing at the owners right now over the NBA lockout, check out this fascinating story about one of the coolest WNBA owners … And this NBA 2K12 trailer makes us wish we were in high school again and had time to play XBox all day … We’re out like an Artest guarantee.
For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.
Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook
I have all the faith in the world my Lakers will return to the promised land when the NBA season revs up. The Lakers have the paint locked up with the best center in the West, Pau in his prim, and Odom’s versatility off the bench. Word on the street is Kobe’s knee is BACK and the renewed focus on defense will be there with Mike Brown’s direction.
Ron shouldn’t guarantee anything. He better hope that he and Pau will still be on the team, because right now, those are the only expendable pieces besides the young talent L.A. would have ship along with either/both of them + Luke Walton.
And for anybody who might respond to my post let me say this ’cause I know what I’m about to get. NO ANDREW BYNUM WILL NOT BE TRADED(Already said by management that he isn’t going anywhere). DWIGHT IS NOT COMING TO L.A.(He’s already said he doesn’t want to, doesn’t like the comparisons with Shaq yet iscompared to Shaq cuz of the team he plays for, what you think going to L.A. will do). Sorry, but the truth hurts. Should have got KG.
feature tryna start an oinion war. I hope it gets juicy.
feature tryna start an opinion war. I hope it gets juicy.
I was wondering what an ‘onion war’ was.
1. If KG had come to LA, Lakers obviously take 3 straight cuz we lost to a Boston team that without KG, would still be solid with Al Jefferson in the post but without KG’s defensive intensity, they don’t sniff the Finals and we actually get that Kobe-Bron final 2-3 seasons ago…
2. Can we agree that Charlie V is officially the worst player in the NBA? Dude couldn’t score against Canada, kept puttin up Kevin Durant shots n kept gettin ‘Shaq for 3!!!’ results. 8 minutes, 7 turnovers….Calipari was heated. Massive waste of talent. How you don’t keep feedin Horford against Canada? Dude was in severe beast mode. When Al got it, it was buckets or a foul….EVERYTIME!!!
3. Best high school player I ever saw?
Google :Schea Cotton
An onion war would most likely be a war on onions, similar to the war on oil. However, I inputted a typo and wrote “oinion” not “onion” though my intention was to originally write “opinion”.
sophia castello
ooh mah gudnezz
Hey Bieb, you’re gonna get dudes fired at work.
Tag that shit!! –> NSFW
Kobe’s knee may be back to normal but Derek Fisher is still their starting PG and the less said about their bench the better. Sorry Ron. Speaking of which, I hope he can get his name changed by the time DWTS comes on.
”Up next its Metta World Peace and Peta Murgatroyd.” HEAVENS TO MURGATROYD!!
Most exciting HS player would be Ronnie Fields hands down. Chi-Town product. Made varsity as a freshman. Played with KG. Dude could dunk on anybody from anywhere. 50 inch vert. Averaged 32 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists, 4.5 blocks, and 4 steals a game. Would have played at DePaul then the league if it wasn’t for a tragic car accident, breaking his neck.
This EuroBasket so far has been great. For a stretch in the 3rd Bargnani was locking down Dirk and Belinelli was breaking ankles and dropping guys to the floor. Then Kaveman woke up… I was watching a German feed and any time Kaman did anything they’d just yell “Kaman Country” as loud as they could. Amazing.
Rubio looked terrible again… If he’s learning from Jose Calderon during this tourney, the Wolves are in trouble. Jose has no conscious so far, jacking stuff from anywhere and missing most of it.
@ JAY LOL Truly sorry man. HAHA. But I hope you liked what you saw. and what you mean by tag that?
I wish KG would have gone to the Lakers. My buddy, Laker fan, hates KG, says he’s always hated KG, blah blah blah… I wish KG had gone so I could see him talk about how KG “was always better than Duncan” and that crap. Was that when Kobe was going to go to Chicago but the Bulls didn’t want to part with Deng?
Beiber IS trying to get dudes fired! And I don’t think she’s hot at all. Not hot enough to get fired over.
The guy I remember the most out of high school was Jerome Harmon. I used to love Louisville back in the day, like 8th grade, 9th grade, and Jerome Harmon was coming in. My buddy’s brother went to U of L and he was talking about all of the crap he was doing in pick up games etc… Averaged 5 dunks a game in high school or some bs. Kenny Payne, Tony Kimbro, Felton Spencer, Everick Sullivan, Pervis, Cornelius Holden… Man… I used to love those days. And I am old. Then UNLV came along with LJ and Augmon and I wanted to be black with a gold tooth SO bad.
@Beib:
NSFW = Not Safe For Work
I google her name, and all kinds of crazy shit popped up! I closed that shit right away and I’m thinkin’, “FUCKIN’ BEIBER!!!” Lol
Then I went on my Android phone and watched some scenes for 5 mins. She’s very good at her craft.
@ Big I
Yeah, she ain’t too hot but she can move that @$$ the right way. A bit too dirty for me… but I’ll still watch. Lol
LMFAO !! JAY You are truly one of the funny ones here. Sorry, I just like her booty.
JAY – I still watched a minutes, don’t get me wrong, but I have fallen out of love with the porn game. I miss the old stuff. Luckily, I don’t work in an office or anything where I could get into trouble, but don’t think for a second that I don’t click the old “private browsing” so I don’t get caught with that. I don’t need the “Is that what you want me to do, take a bat in my ass?” talk.
That chick has crazy booty, but U-G-L-Y, you ain’t got no alibi, YOU UGLY!
pumped if we have a season and kobe will be beasting…hope he plays in the drew rematch game!!!
Kobe will e breasting alright. Hopefully breastfeeding me!
dan tanner,
kobe, breastfeeding?
what’s that hogwash about
If KG had gone to LA, and Pau had gone to Boston, it’d be the same result – 2 titles for LA and 1 for Boston.
Pau wasn’t goin to boston. No gm connections. Ainge n Mchale. West n Wallace…
oooooooooo dizzle skool’d u
@ K Diz – haha that’s pretty conspiracy theorist of you.
And in my scenario, I guess that Marc Gasol stays in LA while Perk goes to Memphis. Weird