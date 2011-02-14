Rondo’s triple-double leads to another Miami loss in Boston

No matter what jersey LeBron is wearing, Rajon Rondo sees only red whenever LBJ is on his court. In his last seven games in Boston against LeBron’s teams, Rondo has averaged 16.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists and 1.8 steals — including that 17-dime Opening Night performance, and that ridiculous 29-point, 18-board, 13-dime triple-dip in last year’s playoffs. Yesterday, Rondo went for 11 points, 10 boards and 10 assists while taking over the third quarter and hounding LeBron defensively during key stretches to keep the Celtics undefeated against this version of the Heat … Boston was down four at halftime while its Big Three struggled, going 6-for-21 from the floor. At the beginning of the third quarter, Rondo and Kendrick Perkins did all the scoring in a 7-0 run to take the lead, then Rondo seemed to have a hand in every big play as Boston built a 13-point lead going into the fourth. One time he stuck his head into a Miami huddle before LeBron pushed him out … One sequence in the third quarter that didn’t involve Rondo almost allowed the Celtics to run away for good. Ray Allen was bringing the ball up against Mike Miller when KG leveled him with a pick. Just as Ray was hitting a jumper, D-Wade retaliated with his own crack-back block on KG that earned him a flagrant foul. So the Ray jumper, plus two KG free throws and possession gave the C’s their first double-digit lead … The Heat didn’t go away, though. LeBron (22 pts, 7 rebs, 7 asts) and Chris Bosh (24 pts, 10 rebs) led the comeback as they cut the lead down to two with one minute remaining. Bosh missed a jumper, then after Miami dared Rondo to shoot and he bricked, they got the ball back with 18 seconds left. LeBron took Paul Pierce (1 pt, 0-10 FG) to the rack and got fouled, only his second trip to the line all day. He missed the first — after which Pierce made a point to stand right in front of LeBron with his arms raised — and made the second, then nearly stole the inbound pass before Miami had to send Big Baby to the line with six seconds left. He made both. Going for the tie, Miami got about as good a shot as they could hope for — Mike Miller wide open at the top of the key — but couldn’t convert … If you’re Zydrunas Ilgauskas and you’re the only guy back on defense and Rondo is sprinting at you full speed with the ball in those Dr. J-sized hands, don’t you feel kinda like Jiff Ramsey in Bowfinger when he had to run across the freeway? … Speaking of being unathletic, Big Baby blowing a breakaway layup made us wish Frank Layden and Marv Albert were still making Dazzling Dunks & Basketball Bloopers VHS tapes …Read More>>
Lakers all day, every day…..but props to DWade for puttin KG in his place. Da “Kid” looked at Flash and decided he was too big to intimidate lol
…And yeah, Orlando played well, but I don’t expect to see them in the Finals so…
wtf is with lakers. as soon as they start playing defense, they get that laid back attitude. no effort at all last night.
I seriously wish somebody would stop scheduling those fucking morning games for the Lakers. They always seem like they just woke up
btw props to Rondo for (effectively) guarding LeBron. The guy really has to be about 90 pounds lighter than James. All the more reason LeBron needs to get his ass in the post sometimes. Until he develops something down there other than drive and dunk he’ll always come up short
Wow Dime how could u not mention Blake Griffins filthy oop from Baron Davis on Sonny Weems that was str8 out of the GP to Kemp comic book..SuperSonics!!!
And rondo only guarded lebron effectively because its pretty to bring ball up full court then back down the guy all the way in the post to try to score especially against one of the peskiest defenders in the league w/o getting an offensive foul called. When Lebron just str8 psoted rondo it was a wrap for rondo
i cant believe i was kinda rooting for the heat to win…fuck u boston..that big collection of douschebags made me not hate the other collection of dousches marginally less than usual
how the hell did KG not get a call for that screen??that was turrible..
The Heat offense is ugly. Watching LBJ is really boring: dribbling for hours at the top of the key, then bullying his way in the middle, then jumping, then… well, we’ll see what to do when we’re in the air.
On the other side of the floor, a star player is content just to draw a good screen, another one makes great efforts to lose his man through multiple screens, gets the ball and gives it back immediately since he has no good looks.
Can we count Blake Griffin as a white guy ?? He’s lighter than some of the guys on Jersey Shores.
damn boston just took clowning to another level. i’m a fan but those antics were unbelievable:
rondo snooping around the heat huddle – someone should have smacked him right there
pierce raising his arms while on his worst game
i still give props to doc rivers – big baby beasted whoever he was matched up with
heat need someone on their bench to have a pulse
blake griffin’s alley oop was murder
Bloody lakers. Over there pissing around. Flippen knuckle down at get on with the job.
@Jerkishbehavior – It has become expected of Blake to do those things.
Rondo had every right to be in the Heat’s “Huddle.” It wasn’t a timeout so he can and should stand anywhere he wants to on the court. It was a stoppage of play, not a timeout. If I’m a coach, I’d call a huddle around their huddle.
So anyone else STILL saying we ain’t a contender?
But then again, the Lakers this season just keeps losing to the top teams, the teams they should beat to prove their status.
BUT then again, the Lakers recently beat the Celts, and everyone’s saying ‘told ya so the Lakers got this’ once again.
So by that logic, indeed, the Magic are STILL contenders. Deal with it.
PS: ANd by using logic, the Heat will probably face Boston for them to reach the Finals, so can we start eliminating the Heat from the Finals race now?
LOL. Just playing…
Or am I?
Yes, KG cracked Miller, but no mention of why he did? Watch the tape. He leveled Miller because on the play before, Ilgauskus crushed Rondo. Tit for tat. Wade made the right play in having his teammate’s back, but that’s exactly what KG did as well. His actions were not unprovoked.
That was solid screen by Kg, if anything get mad at your teammate for not calling the screen out- That wasn’t a flagrant foul on Dwade just a tech
The Celts gameplan is contain Dwade and for 3 games against the new heat so far it’s working
Props to Howard, that’s the best I’ve seen him play. I usually knock him for disappearing in games but he balled yesterday
@F&F: “Rondo had every right to be in the Heat’s “Huddle.” It wasn’t a timeout so he can and should stand anywhere he wants to on the court. It was a stoppage of play, not a timeout. If I’m a coach, I’d call a huddle around their huddle.”
Good call bro. I didn’t even realize that until u mentioned it. Then again, there’s unwritten rules. Like in college, some schools huddle quickly after a shooting foul is called… it would be a bitch if someone on the other team kept huddling with them. Lol.
This is going to be one interesting All-Star game…
@ JAY – True there are unwritten rules but you also have to send a message. It is a courtesy for the other team to let you huddle while the refs are discussing a call/before a free throw. One thing I wish I saw more of is players walking over to the opposing coach during free throws while that coach is trying to talk to his players.
It is all mind games.
@jdizzle
I so agree with you, could we witness the first fight between teammates on the same all-star team, between Rose/Rondo, Boston/Miami and Boston/Dwight there is a lot of hate going on on that East team.
Loved Rondo being aggressive and guarding Bron, his face made me laugh my ass off, and while he was allowed in the Heat huddle that was kind of a dick move, but hey its like playoff basketball.
fyi – it’s “Kit” Ramsey, Dime
The Celtics are Lebron’s Pistons. He will never win a chip until he gets over the Celtic hump.
Lakers fans on here got more excuses than a mexican going to jail.
(well Orlando won’t be in the Finals…..Lakers don’t play well in ‘morning games’……playing defense makes them lazy…..)
I am loving the panic
Rondo is starting to be the bitchiest guy on their team. That’s what you become for playing for the Green Celtics!
Rondo = Green Goblin (because of the ear) LOL
Celtics’ defense and douchebaggery are overrated!
Click my name: For a clip of Wade’s reaction to KG
LaMarcus Aldridge had a huge week last week. All-Star voters F’d up. I’m hoping someone doesn’t play due to “injury” and LMA gets named as the fill-in
“. says: fyi – it’s “Kit” Ramsey, Dime”
Jiff was Kit’s brother. Jiff is the one who had to run across the highway. Kit is the one that had to show it to the Laker Girls.
And while this may be considered “twisting stats to make a point” LMA is the only Blazer player ever to score 36+ points in three straight games…
Kg’s screen was a legal play…that’s what causes fights in a locker-room…let me get smashed by an un-called screen I will be in your ass at halftime or after the game…D-Wade did the right thing coming to the aid of his teammate…Rondo in the Heat huddle, no timeout or stoppage of play, I can stand anywhere on the court I want to…I laffed about it becuz I’ve done that before…LBJ in the post ain’t gonna happen thats why Rondo took it upon himself to pick LBJ up out on the floor and make him pickup his dribble…Wade doesn’t seem to play as aggressive against Boston…Heat with NO inside presence hasn’t got a chance against Boston…what happens when Shaq and J-O get back…They will HAVE to dbl the post and then Ray and PP have a field day on the perimeter…IF LA can get out of the west big IF then I don’t think they can beat Boston in 7 this year if Boston has homecourt which they should…but what if its SA out of the west?…who wins that series?…Final Four- Boston vs Miami and LA vs San Antonio…as far as the All-Star game I haven’t watched since Magic retired (the first time)…I think they take the game a lil too serious now…Stern needs to loosen the reins in that game and let the guys just go!
the problem with allstar game is that its “just go”,
DHow killed the Lakers frontline, Gasol was a shrinking violet. Magic are an interesting team, after the big trade we’ll have to see how that plays out when Playoffs roll around.
Rondo had a nice game but to be considered a top tier PG doesn’t he have to be consistent and making 15 foot jumpers and FTs? Missed some easy layups also.
@ That’s What’s Up
lol @ “the panic”
Nobody panickin. Should be a 6-1 roadtrip. Panic? Lol. Obviously, the team was tired and Phil recognized that. Playin 5 games in 8 days ain’t a joke. Kobe n Gasol combined for 3 shot attempts in the 4th. That game was just mailed in cuz it doesn’t really matter. We had to beat Boston or there woulda been panic. Orlando gutted all their size and got a bunch of 3 point shooters who won’t help in a 7 game series against a healthy Boston. Funny thing is Boston’s record is only 2-3 games in the loss column better than LA’s…..but “the Lakers are strugglin” lol
I didn’t hear anything about Orlando when the Hornets dusted them, but the Lakers took care of them easy.
Point is this: Nice try, tryin to find that “panic” but it ain’t here today. What you read was annoyance cuz it’s true: Laker fans just don’t like losin….EVER.
I’m out
Steak dinner…no..no..no..no..Steak dinner…ok.
Kyballer: “let me get smashed by an un-called screen I will be in your ass at halftime or after the game”
“in” the ass or “on” the ass? Is that why you be calling yourself KY?
My loyalty lies out West…but I hope MIAMI/CHI/ORL smash the Celtics come playoff time.
K Dizzle – you responded out of sheer panic
@Stunnaboy2K11 we could see the Heat all stars freeze out the Celtics all stars or vice vers
@kyballer damn since Magic retired? So you didnt see Mike’s last all star game back in 03? That game had the perfect Hollywood ending….then Jermaine O’Neal had to go and fudge it up!
@Claw
Rondo has been hitting the 15-22 ft shot.
The free throws, he’s still working on, though he’s shooting better of late, but still less than his un-stellar career 64%+ average.
As far as the game itself; I think the type of teams that give Boston trouble, are teams with active big men (I.e. Tyson Chadler-Dirk Nowitski of Dallas; Gasol and Bynum with the Lakers, and Dwight Howard, somewhat, by himself).
The Heat just don’t have the size to really bother Boston at it’s strength. And they also lack a good point guard to really bother the Heat at Boston’s other strength (point guard).
But that’s all opinion and some fact. Let’s see?
That’s why they play the games.
LOL @that’s what’s up