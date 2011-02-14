Rondo’s triple-double leads to another Miami loss in Boston

#Lamar Odom #Nick Young #Paul Pierce #Dwyane Wade #LeBron James #Dwight Howard #Blake Griffin
02.14.11 7 years ago 36 Comments
No matter what jersey LeBron is wearing, Rajon Rondo sees only red whenever LBJ is on his court. In his last seven games in Boston against LeBron’s teams, Rondo has averaged 16.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists and 1.8 steals — including that 17-dime Opening Night performance, and that ridiculous 29-point, 18-board, 13-dime triple-dip in last year’s playoffs. Yesterday, Rondo went for 11 points, 10 boards and 10 assists while taking over the third quarter and hounding LeBron defensively during key stretches to keep the Celtics undefeated against this version of the Heat … Boston was down four at halftime while its Big Three struggled, going 6-for-21 from the floor. At the beginning of the third quarter, Rondo and Kendrick Perkins did all the scoring in a 7-0 run to take the lead, then Rondo seemed to have a hand in every big play as Boston built a 13-point lead going into the fourth. One time he stuck his head into a Miami huddle before LeBron pushed him out … One sequence in the third quarter that didn’t involve Rondo almost allowed the Celtics to run away for good. Ray Allen was bringing the ball up against Mike Miller when KG leveled him with a pick. Just as Ray was hitting a jumper, D-Wade retaliated with his own crack-back block on KG that earned him a flagrant foul. So the Ray jumper, plus two KG free throws and possession gave the C’s their first double-digit lead … The Heat didn’t go away, though. LeBron (22 pts, 7 rebs, 7 asts) and Chris Bosh (24 pts, 10 rebs) led the comeback as they cut the lead down to two with one minute remaining. Bosh missed a jumper, then after Miami dared Rondo to shoot and he bricked, they got the ball back with 18 seconds left. LeBron took Paul Pierce (1 pt, 0-10 FG) to the rack and got fouled, only his second trip to the line all day. He missed the first — after which Pierce made a point to stand right in front of LeBron with his arms raised — and made the second, then nearly stole the inbound pass before Miami had to send Big Baby to the line with six seconds left. He made both. Going for the tie, Miami got about as good a shot as they could hope for — Mike Miller wide open at the top of the key — but couldn’t convert … If you’re Zydrunas Ilgauskas and you’re the only guy back on defense and Rondo is sprinting at you full speed with the ball in those Dr. J-sized hands, don’t you feel kinda like Jiff Ramsey in Bowfinger when he had to run across the freeway? … Speaking of being unathletic, Big Baby blowing a breakaway layup made us wish Frank Layden and Marv Albert were still making Dazzling Dunks & Basketball Bloopers VHS tapes …Read More>>

Around The Web

TOPICS#Lamar Odom#Nick Young#Paul Pierce#Dwyane Wade#LeBron James#Dwight Howard#Blake Griffin
TAGSANDREA BARGNANIANTAWN JAMISONBLAKE GRIFFINCHRIS BOSHDAVID LEEDEMARCUS COUSINSDWIGHT HOWARDDWYANE WADEGILBERT ARENASGLEN DAVISJAVALE MCGEEJJ HicksonJOHN WALLKENDRICK PERKINSKEVIN GARNETTLAMAR ODOMLeBron JamesMIKE MILLERMO WILLIAMSmonta ellisNICK YOUNGPAU GASOLPAUL PIERCERAJON RONDORASHARD LEWISRAY ALLENSmack

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP