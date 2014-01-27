Ronny Turiaf & Stryve Launch Limited Edition “Heart to Heart” Socks

#Style – Kicks and Gear
01.27.14 5 years ago

Earlier this month, Ronny Turiaf and L.A.-based clothing company Stryve announced they have launched limited edition socks in support of heart health issues, particularly heart disease, which is the leading cause of death for both men and women in this country.

The Ronny Turiaf Heart to Heart Foundation will use $5 from each sell to provide better healthcare services for those in need, including EKGs and defibrillators to children and schools.

“My foundation is something that I am very passionate about. Bringing awareness to heart health issues is something that I feel very strongly about!” Turiaf said in a release. “This collaboration is a natural fit for me and a way for everyone to get involved to prevent heart disease and encourage people to live heart healthy lives. We can all do our part and keep our feet warm at the same time!”

After being drafted by the Lakers in 2005, Turiaf was diagnosed with an enlarged aortic root during a routine physical and ended up needing open-heart surgery. He has since returned to play eight seasons and is currently with the Timberwolves, averaging 4.2 rebounds and 0.9 blocks per game this year.

The “Heart to Heart” unisex socks are available for a sale price of $17.99. Head on over to Stryve Clothing’s online store to get yours now.

