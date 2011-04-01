Ronny Turiaf T-Shirt Collection

On July 26, 2005, Ronny Turiaf underwent a successful six-hour open-heart surgery at Stanford Medical Center. Four years later, inspired by his experience, he started the Heart to Heart Foundation to spread heart health awareness and education to underprivileged children and families. Teaming up with former Gonzaga classmate Annie Hawkins (who played soccer for the University), the two are now working together to spread the word with a special t-shirt collection.

“The success that manifests from a project is always a direct correlation of the talent and character within the people that help the idea become a reality,” says Hawkins, who also designed the tees. “Thanks to Ronny for believing in my idea and giving me the opportunity to see it out.”

Ronny speaks five languages fluently, so the first shirt has “HEART” written in English, French, Spanish, Italian and Creole. The second shirt features his jersey number and patented beard.

Both t-shirts are available for $25 each on www.ronnyturiafproject.com. Proceeds support the Heart to Heart Foundation.

