A Leaky Roof Delayed The Start Of The Second Half During Game 4 Of Mavs-Warriors

You know how sometimes weird stuff happens? Well guess what, friends, something weird happened at the American Airlines Center in Dallas during halftime of Game 4 of the Mavericks’ series against the Golden State Warriors. It had absolutely nothing to do with the players, or the coaches, or any other human who was in the arena to watch a game of basketball.

Instead, something extremely silly happen: the dang roof started leaking. How? Why? I dunno! But at some point during halftime, water started dripping from the roof onto the floor, and when the players came out, the game’s third quarter had to be delayed so some people could go up there and tend to the issue.

Apparently, there is not just one spot where water is coming out of the roof.

The oddest part of this is that it’s not the first time this has happened, as a Mavericks-Timberwolves game at the stadium back in March couldn’t start on time because of a leak that had to be tended to. And earlier this season, a separate Mavericks game (this one against the Sixers) got stopped mid-game because a rim was bent a little bit.

Anyway, the Mavericks probably wanna get this game going soon, because even though they face an 0-3 series deficit, they entered halftime with a 62-47 lead.

