Rose Admits To Past Tensions With Bulls, Stresses “New Beginning”

After confirming widespread suspicion of disharmony between he and the Chicago Bulls during his rehabilitation from knee surgery last season, Derrick Rose stressed optimism about the current state of his team. “It’s a new beginning,” the 2011 MVP told the Chicago Sun-Times.

Sun-Times reporter Joe Cowley has more on Rose’s newfound confidence in the Chicago organization. That enthusiasm, of course, speaks as much to present positivity between the two sides as past negativity. The rumors of strain, Cowley writes, were indeed much more than that.

“I know it’s been there,’’ Rose told the Sun-Times, acknowledging there has been growing tension between the organization and the Rose camp. “I heard there were some upset people. “I’m happy I didn’t personally see it. I don’t want to see that. I kind of wonder where it was coming from because it seemed like whenever I was around, everything was all right. It bothered me because when I wasn’t around, I would hear from certain people that everything wasn’t all right.’’ That’s because things often weren’t all right. Multiple sources in the organization say tension was mounting because Rose allowed his own camp to take shots at the franchise. Gradually, there seemed to be less communication between the Bulls and their biggest star. And tensions hit a peak when Rose, who has a five-year, $94.8 million contract, seemed to blatantly resist helping build the roster in a new NBA where stars increasingly double as recruiters.

Rose’s brother and manager Reggie Rose is surely at the forefront of Chicago’s gripes with its franchise player. Among other quotable gaffes, he told ESPN Chicago in February 2013 that he was unhappy with Bulls’ inactivity at the trade deadline due to the team “not putting any [talent]” around his superstar younger brother. Cowley also notes strife between the Chicago front office and Rose’s agent BJ Armstrong – ironically, a former Bull.

Though he admits to past miscommunication between he and his franchise, Rose is adamant those days are behind the both of them.

“It seems like everybody has one goal, from the front office all the way down now,’’ Rose said. “It seems like everyone is finally communicating with each other. That’s all we need. You think about all the championship teams, they say that communication and one goal is usually the recipe. You take away all the other [stuff] and just make it simple. “This is a new beginning for everybody. We’ve got a new practice facility, a new year where I’m coming back, and we have some great talent. It’s time to turn the page and move in a positive direction.’’

Combined with his reportedly brilliant play for Team USA thus far at World Cup training camp, Rose’s improved relationship with the Chicago front office seems a sign of big things to come for the Bulls in 2014-2015.

Are Rose’s past problems with the Bulls cause for concern?

