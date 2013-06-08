Roy Hibbert Has Ridiculous Swag; Puts Picture Of His Epic Block On Carmelo In His House

#Style – Kicks and Gear #New York Knicks #Carmelo Anthony
06.08.13 5 years ago

Roy Hibbert‘s incredible block on Carmelo Anthony during the fourth quarter of Game 6 in the Eastern Conference Semifinals was probably the best defensive play of the playoffs. And while we’ve always known the big man had ridiculous swagger, this is just taking it to another level. Hibbert received these two frames from a friend and from the Pacers, and plans to hang them up in his man cave.

[RELATED: The Top 8 Times Vince Carter Has Dunked On A Famous Georgetown Center]

The photo was great enough to get a full-blown poster in an Indiana newspaper. But we think it’ll look even better once the former Hoya gets it up in his house.

Would you do something like this?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#New York Knicks#Carmelo Anthony
TAGSCARMELO ANTHONYDimeMagINDIANA PACERSNEW YORK KNICKSROY HIBBERTStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP