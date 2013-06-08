Roy Hibbert Has Ridiculous Swag; Puts Picture Of His Epic Block On Carmelo In His House

Roy Hibbert‘s incredible block on Carmelo Anthony during the fourth quarter of Game 6 in the Eastern Conference Semifinals was probably the best defensive play of the playoffs. And while we’ve always known the big man had ridiculous swagger, this is just taking it to another level. Hibbert received these two frames from a friend and from the Pacers, and plans to hang them up in his man cave.

The photo was great enough to get a full-blown poster in an Indiana newspaper. But we think it’ll look even better once the former Hoya gets it up in his house.

Would you do something like this?

