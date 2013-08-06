Roy Hibbert Is Still Beasting; Posts More Footage From His Offseason Workout

Roy Hibbert has been going hard in the gym all summer long. Not too long ago, he posted some video as he pumped out 105-pound dumbbell presses. Today, he posted more footage from his offseason weights workout. Check him out as he does some high pulls and front squats.
Who do you think is the strongest player in the NBA?
Strongest Player in the NBA? Pekovic. No doubt. Exhibit A:
[thebasketballmachine.blogspot.com] lol