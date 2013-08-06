Roy Hibbert Is Still Beasting; Posts More Footage From His Offseason Workout

08.06.13 5 years ago

Roy Hibbert has been going hard in the gym all summer long. Not too long ago, he posted some video as he pumped out 105-pound dumbbell presses. Today, he posted more footage from his offseason weights workout. Check him out as he does some high pulls and front squats.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Who do you think is the strongest player in the NBA?

