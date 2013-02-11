Video: Rudy Gay Had A Ridiculous Breakaway Hammer Dunk

The trade that brought Rudy Gay to Toronto has been pretty good for the small forward so far. How good? We’ll be running something later today that will break it all down for you. In the meantime, check out this insane hammer dunk from Gay on Sunday against New Orleans. We would say this reminds us of LeBron‘s signature slam, but we’re not even sure ‘Bron ever cocked it back like this.

Is this the nastiest cock-back dunk you’ve seen?

