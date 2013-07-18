Kyrie Irving Responds On Twitter To Rumor He Will Leave Cleveland When His Contract Runs Out

#Kyrie Irving #Cleveland Cavaliers
07.18.13 5 years ago

On the air for CBS Sports Radio this morning, host Brandon Tierney said “I’ve heard from someone in the know…Kyrie Irving not long for Cleveland.” Irving responded to the rumor on Twitter this morning.

First the rumor:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

It should be noted that Tierney is standing by his proclamation as he made evident with a series of tweets this morning owning the statement on the show:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Tierney also acknowledged that Irving is signed through next season with a team option for 2014-15 at which point they’ll try to lock him down with a max extension, per HoopsWorld.com

But Irving responded to the allegations with a not-quite denial over Twitter this morning:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Do you think Kyrie Irving will stay in Cleveland when his contract is up?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kyrie Irving#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSDimeMagKYRIE IRVINGLatest News

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP