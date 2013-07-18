Kyrie Irving Responds On Twitter To Rumor He Will Leave Cleveland When His Contract Runs Out

On the air for CBS Sports Radio this morning, host Brandon Tierney said “I’ve heard from someone in the know…Kyrie Irving not long for Cleveland.” Irving responded to the rumor on Twitter this morning.

First the rumor:

.@BrandonTierney "I've heard from someone in the know… Kyrie Irving not long for Cleveland" — TBD in the AM (@TBDintheAM) July 18, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

It should be noted that Tierney is standing by his proclamation as he made evident with a series of tweets this morning owning the statement on the show:

I 100% stand by my position regarding Kyrie Irving and the Cavs. If you follow me, you know I am not reckless when it comes to such items… — Brandon Tierney (@BrandonTierney) July 18, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

I never deleted an Irving tweet. Actually, my producer tweeted out my statement, as did others. The quote is attributed to me, and I own it. — Brandon Tierney (@BrandonTierney) July 18, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Tierney also acknowledged that Irving is signed through next season with a team option for 2014-15 at which point they’ll try to lock him down with a max extension, per HoopsWorld.com

But Irving responded to the allegations with a not-quite denial over Twitter this morning:

I wish I knew "someone in the know" for all my facts, maybe I would go into journalism as well!! — Kyrie Irving (@KyrieIrving) July 18, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Rumors are rumors — Kyrie Irving (@KyrieIrving) July 18, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Do you think Kyrie Irving will stay in Cleveland when his contract is up?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.