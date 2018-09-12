Getty Image

It turns out Dennis Schröder might need to take on a bigger role to start his career in Oklahoma City than first anticipated. That’s because the Thunder announced on Wednesday afternoon that starting point guard Russell Westbrook underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee, and while there is no timetable for his return to action, the team said his status will be evaluated in four weeks.

This timetable would indicate that Westbrook could conceivably make it back for the team’s season opener against the Golden State Warriors on Oct. 16, but according to Royce Young of ESPN, the Thunder have no plans on rushing their star guard back. Young also provided some details on what led up to this injury, which was described as something to get out in front of an issue that could have lingered all year.

“Westbrook experienced some stiffness in the knee over the last week during individual workouts while preparing for training camp,” Young wrote. “He elected to have a standard scope as a preemptive ‘maintenance’ procedure rather than potentially dealing with issues throughout the season.

Westbrook has had procedures performed on his right knee in the past, and while it’s been four and a half years since his last one, it’s certainly not how either side wanted the former MVP to kick off the first year of the five-year max extension he signed last September.

(Via ESPN)