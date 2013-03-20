Russell Westbrook Caught a Huge Alley-Oop off an In-Bounds Play Last Night

While it didn’t go very well in general for Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder last night in Denver, Russ and the guys did have their moments.

Check out this in-bounds play they ran in the third quarter of last night’s game that results in Westbrook catching a massive alley oop with zero resistance from the Nuggets. Denver’s announcers ar disgusted:

