Russell Westbrook Caught a Huge Alley-Oop off an In-Bounds Play Last Night

#Oklahoma City Thunder #Russell Westbrook #Dunks #Video
03.20.13 5 years ago

While it didn’t go very well in general for Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder last night in Denver, Russ and the guys did have their moments.

Check out this in-bounds play they ran in the third quarter of last night’s game that results in Westbrook catching a massive alley oop with zero resistance from the Nuggets. Denver’s announcers ar disgusted:

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook

Around The Web

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder#Russell Westbrook#Dunks#Video
TAGSDimeMagDUNKSOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERRUSSELL WESTBROOKvideo

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 21 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP