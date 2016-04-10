DeMarcus Cousins Wanted Nothing To Do With This Russell Westbrook Slam

Basketball 101: When Russell Westbrook elevates, you get out of the way. DeMarcus Cousins subscribes to this strategy.

The arm swipe is a Cousins signature. He doesn’t just do it on penetrators. He tends to get swipy when he’s defending the post, too. But can you blame him here?

Westbrook has all the momentum. He’s one of the NBA’s most powerful dunkers. Heck, he may be the best athlete in the world. Pretty much any player is getting out of the way there.

Westbrook is going to throw down hard whether someone is impeding his lane to the hoop or not. You might as well save your dignity.