Russell Westbrook Destroys Patrick Beverley’s Ankles With This Crossover

#NBA Playoffs #Russell Westbrook #Video
04.22.13 5 years ago

Russell Westbrook was whistled for an offensive foul on this play, but that does nothing to take away from the filthy crossover array that he puts on the Rockets’ Patrick Beverley to put him on skates:

TOPICS#NBA Playoffs#Russell Westbrook#Video
crossovers NBA Playoffs Patrick Beverley RUSSELL WESTBROOK video

