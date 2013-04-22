Russell Westbrook Destroys Patrick Beverley’s Ankles With This Crossover

Russell Westbrook was whistled for an offensive foul on this play, but that does nothing to take away from the filthy crossover array that he puts on the Rockets’ Patrick Beverley to put him on skates:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook