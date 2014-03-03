Russell Westbrook Flushes The Nasty Tomahawk

Russell Westbrook recorded a Kevin Durant line Sunday night against the Bobcats. He shot a career best 83.3 percent from the field in the game after going 10-of-12 from the field for 26 points in 25 minutes. But none of Why Not’s 10 field goals were as electric as a soaring tomahawk he baptized on Kemba Walker mid-way through the third quarter.
Westbrook drives me crazy. Awesome talent/hops, but does some idiotic things, but then pulls off games like this one. I just hope he increases his IQ and relies more on smarts than athleticism in the future. OKC needs him to play more efficient if they want to win a ‘chip.