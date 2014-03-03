Russell Westbrook Flushes The Nasty Tomahawk

#Russell Westbrook #GIFs
03.03.14 4 years ago

Russell Westbrook recorded a Kevin Durant line Sunday night against the Bobcats. He shot a career best 83.3 percent from the field in the game after going 10-of-12 from the field for 26 points in 25 minutes. But none of Why Not’s 10 field goals were as electric as a soaring tomahawk he baptized on Kemba Walker mid-way through the third quarter.

TOPICS#Russell Westbrook#GIFs
TAGSDimeMaggifsRUSSELL WESTBROOK

