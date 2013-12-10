Russell Westbrook On His Knee: “I Don’t Worry About It Anymore”

There’s something remarkable about Oklahoma City point guard Russell Westbrook. Something almost heroic about the way he competes on a basketball court and shuns everything else. After a bionic-like stretch where he never missed a game through high school, college at UCLA and his first five years in the NBA with the Thunder, Westbrook finally succumbed to the corporeal world when he suffered a torn lateral meniscus in Game 2 of the Thunder’s first-round playoff series against the Rockets.

After surgery to repair the torn meniscus just a day after it was discovered, Westbrook underwent the knife again on October 1 this year to relieve swelling in the same knee. That second surgery meant Russ was expected to miss another 4-6 weeks and around 20 games to start the Thunder’s 2013-14 season.

But, er, Russ was starting in Oklahoma City’s third game this season against Phoenix. He played over 32 minutes, and while he only shot 5-of-16, he got to the line for 14 free-throw attempts (that’s not exactly taking it easy), scored 21 points and dished 7 dimes. This is when you do a double-take to make sure he’s human.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

While Westbrook’s shooting percentages, assist numbers and PER are all down through 16 games this year, he’s moving really well, and we’ve already seen some incredible plays from him this season.

Marc J. Spears of Yahoo Sports recently spoke with Russell about how he’s feeling since coming back so soon from the second surgery. After telling Spears, “Most of my confidence is because I don’t care what nobody else thinks,” Russ thanked the people that helped him recover so quickly and explained what it’s been like for him since coming back

“I can go down the list of thanking people who helped me get back to where I was,” Westbrook said. “Half was [Thunder] staff and all the rehabbers out there. The other half was just me coming in every day and being smart by listening to people who advised me to do different rehab and taking days off when I needed to. […] “Once I felt I was able to play and do what I was able to do, I just go play,” Westbrook said. “I don’t really think about whether I can make this move or spin or jump. I just do it. Once I figured out my knee was healthy and I was good, I didn’t worry about it anymore. “Growing up, the only way I knew was you have to have confidence in yourself, regardless to what happened or what you’re doing “You might miss 10 shots, but as long as you have confidence you can make the next one, you can do whatever you need to do to help your team.”

It’s Westbrook’s confidence that never wavered even as his body did for the first time in his basketball life. Thunder coach, Scott Brooks, even gives Russ the ultimate compliment, comparing him to former champions and Hall-of-Famers Brooks played with during his own career:

Brooks compares Westbrook’s confidence to three Hall of Famers who are former teammates of Brooks: Charles Barkley, Hakeem Olajuwon and Patrick Ewing. “Russell has as much confidence as all those guys,” Brooks said. “He has a strong belief in what he’s able to do or what we do. He’s as competitive as anybody. His heart is as big as anybody I’ve been around. “He’s special. That’s why he’s one of the best players in the league.”

That’s some heady company for the Thunder guard, but â€” if we’re being perfectly Westbrook about it â€” #whynot compare him to those guys? His play and toughness have earned him that distinction. Here’s hoping he’s got plenty of pistols to holster moving forward this year and beyond.

[Yahoo]

What do you think about Russell’s health?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.