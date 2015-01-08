Russell Westbrook Murders Rim So Hard The Kings Crowd Is Impressed

We don’t want to gloss over the fact Russell Westbrook really struggled to find the bottom of the cup in Oklahoma City’s 104-83 loss to the Kings tonight. He was a dreadful 3-of-19 in the loss, but in the opening period Russ annihilated the rim after splitting defenders on the high pick-and-roll. Even the Sleep Train Arena crowd was enthused.

We want to caution readers to play the video. Only then can you hear the gasp and shrill sound of the crowd after Russ splits the defenders at the arc and drops the hammer down:

He dunks so hard, perhaps it’s affecting his shooting hand — which, remember, he fractured in the second game of the season and kept him sidelined for the next 14 games.

On this current Thunder road trip, where OKC is 0-2 after having lost by a combined 47 points in the blowout losses, Russ is 8-for-40, or 20 percent from the field. Lets look at his scarlet-colored shooting chart from the night:

Yikes. At least he got to take some of his shooting woes out on the iron, but perhaps Kings fans were cheering because they knew it would affect his shooting for the rest of the night?

