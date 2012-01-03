Russell Westbrook On Reported Tension With Kevin Durant: “It’s A Joke”

For a team that’s gone 130-90 since starting out 3-29 three seasons ago, and has been at worst, the third-best team in the league this year, Oklahoma City sure does get a lot of questions about their chemistry. For all those who admire them as a model of how to build a contender, the Thunder attract naysayers because let’s face it, people aren’t used to watching a team with a 23-year-old leader, an attacking, 22-a-night scoring point guard and a lineup that centers all offensive responsibility around three players. It’s untraditional.
In the wake of the heated in-game argument against Memphis earlier this season between Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant, the questions hit hard again. Does KD have issues with someone taking his shots? Is Russell Westbrook nervous the team has a problem? Does he have a problem? As the point guard told ESPN.com’s Marc Stein, the question doesn’t even need an answer.
“It’s a joke to us, man,” Westbrook said of the persistent rumblings that he and Durant can’t co-exist in the same fivesome. “It’s definitely a joke to me. It’s a joke to our whole team, because we know how we act amongst each other.
“The more you win, you’re on TV more and you’ve got a lot of attention on you. And somebody is going to try to find something to break us apart. But I just think it’s brought us closer. We’re both just trying to win and we both know that.”
Kevin Durant went even further, calling them the league’s most boring team (the reason for so much contrived and perceived drama) and saying he wouldn’t want to play anywhere else than in OKC with his boy, Westbrook. For fans and the media, the relationship is unique. They just aren’t used to seeing two of the game’s youngest (so young) and best (so good) players become good friends.
If people expect the Thunder to be a ball-moving, free-flowing offense they need to look at that roster again. There’s no post presence whatsoever, no one off the bench who can create a shot (outside of James Harden), and the best players all do damage from the same areas on the court. They play outside-in. Lots of one-on-one play is inevitable. The offense won’t always be fluid, won’t always flow from possession to possession, the ball from player to player. They’ll be quick shots, forced plays… but in the end, they’ll be wins.
As Stein wrote, personality problems will never break up this team. Perhaps on-court problems down the road – the makeup of the team, the fit – could create a change. But for now, the Thunder are having a laugh at everyone else’s expense.
Do you think there are any problems in OKC’s locker room at all?
Theres no doubt a problem in the locker room. Nobody goes around saying “its a joke to us” then right after says “its definetly a joke to me”. You get what im saying?
Westbrook and Durant just need to renew their vows.
its ok. teammates bicker. aint nothing. that fact that they had a blowup verbally is a GOOD sign.
when teammates STOP TALKING to each other, thats a BAD sign. arguing in public or private is good.
just like a marriage. when your wife is yelling at you for some dumb shit, you know everything is fine/normal/ok. but when she stops talking to you for 4 days, then you know there are MAJOR problems.
as long as Westbrook and Durant are talking/arguing, i think its all good. they’ll continue to pass the ball to each other.
However, the team overall is NOT balanced. somewhere along the line, they will need a lost post presence on offense. and please dont try to sell me on Serge Ibaka. they need a player who can get them 12-16pts in the paint on the low block every night.
as a team, you cant have your starting PF and center scoring 6-8pts each a night and expect to go far.
what those two (westbrook/durant) need to do is NEVER pass to each other again and only set up their bigs to get easy buckets.
pretty pointless durant and westbrook setting up each other. each can create their own shot. they should just continually look to get their bigs easy buckets.
this team is gonna have a high seed in the playoffs, but lord help them if they draw the Grizzlies again.
Memphis is gonna WHOOP their ass
@Panchitooo
OMG yeah, that’s a clear sign, that locker room is done. pretty sure Westbrook tried to kill Durant recently :D