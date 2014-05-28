Russell Westbrook Struts, Spurs Crumble In Game 4

The Oklahoma City Thunder evened the series 2-2 last night against a Spurs team that looked unbeatable less than a week ago. The return of Serge Ibaka has shorn up their interior defense, and Russell Westbrook played one of the best games of his life during their Game 4 win and deserves the Russ Strut he pulled towards the end.

To give you an idea of how good Westbrook was last night, Kevin Durant was 11-for-22 from the field for 31 points to go with five rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block but the 2014 NBA MVP was an afterthought.

Russ seemed superhuman on his way to 40 points, 10 dimes, five rebounds, five steals, and a block. He was the first player since Michael Jordan in 1989 to drop 40, hand out 10 assists and five steals.

Correction– Russell Westbrook: first with 40 pts, 10 assists (not rebounds) and 5 steals in a playoff game since Michael Jordan in 1989 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 28, 2014

Strut on Russ, strut on.

