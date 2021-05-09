Russell Westbrook has made triple-doubles look easy over the course of his NBA career. He became the second player in league history to average a triple-double over an entire season with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2016-17, which he parlayed into an MVP award, and then, he managed to do that in each of the next two seasons. Once again, Westbrook is on track to average a triple-double this season, this time as a member of the Washington Wizards.

Racking up triple-doubles is a pretty hard task, but Saturday night presented Westbrook the opportunity to make even more history. Westbrook was one game of 10+ points in three statistical categories away from 181 in his career, which would tie him for the career triple-double mark with the great Oscar Robertson, and with 1:39 left in the third quarter, Westbrook made it happen.

At that point, he already had achieved the requisite number of points and assists, all he needed was one more assist. Thanks to this pass and a little work by Bradley Beal, Westbrook made it happen.

Westbrook will go for sole possession of the record on Monday night against the Atlanta Hawks. Eclipsing Robertson in anything is quite the accomplishment, and fortunately for Westbrook, The Big O wants to see he get there.

“There’s no doubt about it,” Robertson recently told Marc Stein of the New York Times when asked if he wanted Westbrook to break his record. “I hope he gets it. I think he’s one of the elite guards in basketball.”