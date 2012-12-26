Russell Westbrook’s Crazy “Christmas” Air Jordan XX8s

When the Air Jordan XX8 was first unveiled earlier this month, we asked Russell Westbrook how he’d be rocking it this year. He wouldn’t give us any hints, and basically left the question unanswered. What we took from that? He’ll be rocking them every which way possible. Sure enough on Christmas in Miami, Westbrook brought out a crazy colorway for the XX8s, and then proceeded to wear them with the shroud flapped down in the first half before zipping them all the way up in the second half.

These sneakers feature a white upper and a blue articulated print (designed by Nike designer and former Jordan Creative Director Mark Smith) that matched OKC’s Christmas uniforms.

This shoe is the lightest and most-tested Air Jordan sneaker ever, and it features the Jordan Flight Plate. This new technology maximizes the responsiveness of the Nike Zoom units in the forefoot and heel, creating some of the most advanced technology we’ve ever seen in a shoe. This version of the XX8 will be available on February 15, 2013 (only in Houston), before going nationwide on Saturday, February 16, for a suggested retail price of $250.

Which way would you rock them?

