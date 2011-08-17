Rysheed Jordan Headlines The 2011 All-Chosen League Teams

As you know, this summer Dime sponsored a team in The Chosen League. While we finished the regular season with an undefeated 5-0 record, we lost last night, 64-61, in a Final Four matchup against Thaddeus Young‘s squad. So before they take on Jrue Holiday‘s team tonight in the championship game, we figured we’d announce the 2011 All-Chosen League Teams.
First Team
Rysheed Jordan, Telrose Corp – Vaux Roberts High School (Class of 2013)
Khyree Wooten, Mustafa Shakur – Imhotep Charter High School (Class of 2012)
Joey Gripper, Jrue Holiday – Attending Prep School this fall (Class of 2012)
Daiquan Walker, Thaddeus Young – Constitution High School (Class of 2012)
Tyreek Riddick, Dime Magazine – Attending Mansfield University this fall
Second Team
Jaquan Newton, Thaddeus Young – St. John Neumann High School (Class of 2014)
Maurice Watson, Jrue Holiday – Boys Latin School (Class of 2012)
Mike Wilson, Watch Dog Music – Attending Monroe County CC this fall
Amir Garrett, Point 3 Basketball – Attending St. John’s University this fall
Devante Chance, Dime Magazine – Attending Indiana University of Pennsylvania this fall
Tonight’s championship game will be played at Cherashore Playground at 851 West Olney Avenue (10th & Olney). If it rains, the game will be held at Mallery Recreation Center at 100 East Johnson Street (Morton & Johnson). For more information, visit www.thechosenleague.com.
And if you think there aren’t bragging right on the line between Thad Young and Jrue Holiday, look at this:
Good luck tonight, guys!