Broadcasters ranging from WNBA All-Star Layshia Clarendon to Sophia Jones, the daughter of the great play-by-play man Mark Jones, will join NBC Sports California’s broadcast of Kings-Cavaliers on Saturday night, making it the first all female and non-binary broadcast in the team’s and station’s history.

Clarendon (who identifies as non-binary) and Jones will be joined by Krista Blunk, Kayte Hunter, and Laura Britt, all longtime Bay Area media personalities.

“Each of these individuals are such valuable contributors to sports broadcasting and we are excited to bring them together to showcase their talent,” Kings President of Business Operations John Rinehart said in a statement. “It is critically important to provide opportunities and pathways for more diverse voices to be included in the industry while also highlighting the incredible ones working in sports currently.”

The news comes the same day as the Toronto Raptors are set to feature their first all-female broadcast team on Sportsnet in Canada, with analysts Amy Audibert and current WNBA player Kia Nurse calling the game, among others. An NBC affiliate doing this in the NBA could signal further steps toward more diverse broadcasts across the country.

“Advancing new and diverse perspectives is key to serving sports fans great content and in promoting opportunity and inclusivity in sports media and beyond,” said Devon Fox, senior director of live events and special projects at NBC Sports California.

The broadcast will begin on Saturday night starting at 6:30 p.m. PT.