The Sacramento Kings have the NBA’s longest playoff drought, missing the postseason every year since 2006. Over that 15-year period, the Kings have endured some dark days, but Sacramento does have reasons to be excited before the 2021-22 campaign. De’Aaron Fox returns as the team’s centerpiece at point guard, with 2021 lottery pick Tyrese Haliburton flashing all kinds of signs in his rookie season. After a relatively quiet offseason, the Kings will lean on internal development in this year’s playoff push, and they will attempt to build from a 31-41 campaign.

Roster:

Marvin Bagley

Harrison Barnes

Terence Davis

De’Aaron Fox

Tyrese Haliburton

Moe Harkless

Buddy Hield

Richaun Holmes

Damian Jones

Louis King

Alex Len

Chimezie Metu

Davion Mitchell

Neemias Queta

Jahmi’us Ramsey

Emanuel Terry

Tristan Thompson

Robert Woodard

Projected Vegas Win Total: 36.5 wins

Biggest Addition: Davion Mitchell

The Kings didn’t do much on the veteran market, at least outside of strengthening their backup center spot with Tristan Thompson and Alex Len. Sacramento did use a lottery pick on Mitchell, though, and he profiles as a rookie that is better suited to helping a team immediately than most of his counterparts. Mitchell may not have incredibly high upside, but he is a high-energy guard who can really defend, and he is famously competitive after leading Baylor to a national title. His development will be interesting to monitor.

Biggest Loss: Delon Wright

Just as the Kings weren’t terribly active in adding players, they didn’t lose much, either. Wright is the highest profile player that goes out the door, but he played fewer than 700 minutes for the Kings last season. Wright is a very competent rotation guard, but they have plenty in the backcourt with Fox, Haliburton, and Mitchell.

Biggest Question: How does the backcourt rotation shake out?

Sacramento’s best player is a point guard in De’Aaron Fox. Sacramento’s best returning youngster is a combo guard in Tyrese Haliburton. Sacramento’s lottery pick is a point guard in Davion Mitchell. Sacramento’s best shooter is a one-position player (at the shooting guard spot) in Buddy Hield. It isn’t necessarily a problem to have quality guard options, but Luke Walton will have his hands full juggling lineups. That is particularly true on the defensive end, where the Kings were horrid for much of last season.

What Makes This Season A Success

A trip to the play-in. Sacramento probably can’t aim for a top-six spot with any realistic tenor, but the Kings’ over/under should put them in the play-in range. The Kings won’t be picked by many to reach the top ten in the loaded Western Conference, but development from Fox and Haliburton, coupled with Hield, Harrison Barnes, and Richaun Holmes, should get them to respectability.

What Makes This Season A Failure

It isn’t this simple, but if the Kings repeat a 31-win season, or something worse, it will feel brutal. Walton isn’t the most highly regarded tactician, and the Kings aren’t overflowing with depth. Things could spiral if they get an injury or two to the top guys and, as noted above, Sacramento was brutal defensively a year ago. It is difficult to win as much as you lose if you have the league’s worst defense, so improvement will be needed on that end.