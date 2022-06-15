As the Utah Jazz’s search for a new head coach rages on, another name has entered the ring in Sam Cassell, according to Shams Charania and Tony Jones of The Athletic. Earlier this month, Quin Snyder resigned after eight seasons as the Jazz’s head coach.

The Utah Jazz are interviewing Philadelphia 76ers assistant Sam Cassell for their open head coaching job, sources tell me and @Tjonesonthenba. Cassell was part of the 2008 champion Celtics, constructed by now-Jazz CEO Danny Ainge, and has been an assistant coach since 2009. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 15, 2022

Cassell recently wrapped up his second season as an assistant for the Philadelphia 76ers alongside head coach Doc Rivers. He’s spent 13 seasons as an NBA assistant, beginning with the Washington Wizards from 2009-14, before joining Rivers as a member of the Los Angeles Clippers from 2014-20.

Previously, Cassell has been linked to head coaching vacancies in Boston (2021) and Washington (2021). He’s revered for his work developing young, talented guards, which Utah certainly rosters in the form of the 25-year-old All-Star Donovan Mitchell. Of course, Sixers speedster Tyrese Maxey also qualifies and he experienced a tremendous second season with Cassell on the sidelines.

Prior to joining the coaching ranks, Cassell played 14 seasons in the NBA, where he won three titles and was named to one All-Star and All-NBA team. His best year came with the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2003-04, when he earned both of those honors. He helped power them to the Western Conference Finals, as MVP Kevin Garnett led the way.