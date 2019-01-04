Spurs Fans Let Kawhi Leonard Hear It In His Return To San Antonio

Getty Image

For a player who is known for his ultra-quiet demeanor, Kawhi Leonard’s departure from San Antonio was rather controversial. The All-NBA forward missed all but nine games last season due to an injury and made it clear that he did not see a long-term future with the Spurs, which led to his trade to Toronto.

It’s worked out well for both sides — the Raptors have the most wins in the league and the Spurs are on fire right now — but as we learned on Thursday night, some bad feelings still exist for those in San Antonio. That’s because Leonard returned to the city for the first time since the trade, as the Raptors went to the AT&T Center for a nationally televised game.

San Antonio fans made it clear they were not happy with Leonard, booing him before the game and during introductions. The Spurs faithful started off by expressing their discontent during warm-ups.