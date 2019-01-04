Spurs Fans Let Kawhi Leonard Hear It In His Return To San Antonio

Associate Editor
01.03.19

Getty Image

For a player who is known for his ultra-quiet demeanor, Kawhi Leonard’s departure from San Antonio was rather controversial. The All-NBA forward missed all but nine games last season due to an injury and made it clear that he did not see a long-term future with the Spurs, which led to his trade to Toronto.

It’s worked out well for both sides — the Raptors have the most wins in the league and the Spurs are on fire right now — but as we learned on Thursday night, some bad feelings still exist for those in San Antonio. That’s because Leonard returned to the city for the first time since the trade, as the Raptors went to the AT&T Center for a nationally televised game.

San Antonio fans made it clear they were not happy with Leonard, booing him before the game and during introductions. The Spurs faithful started off by expressing their discontent during warm-ups.

Around The Web

TOPICS#San Antonio Spurs
TAGSKAWHI LEONARDsan antonio spursTORONTO RAPTORS

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Best Bandcamp Albums Of 2018

Crate-Digging: The Best Bandcamp Albums Of 2018

12.31.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

12.28.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.26.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.26.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.18.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP