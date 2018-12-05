Getty Image

It’s been a rough go of things for the San Antonio Spurs in recent days. The NBA’s model of consistency has struggled to get stops on the defensive end of the floor, which has been a major reason why they sit at 11-13 on the year and are on the outside looking in on the cutthroat Western Conference’s playoff picture. Currently, the Spurs sit in 29th in adjusted defensive rating, with only the Cleveland Cavaliers behind them.

In the last week, these defensive issues have popped up in a trio of blowout losses. San Antonio fell 128-89 to Minnesota, 136-105 to Houston, and most recently, 139-105 to Utah on Tuesday night. There was a win over Portland sprinkled in there, but that was overshadowed by losing three games in a week by more than 30 points.

Things are so rough on that end of the floor that San Antonio actually joined an unfortunate group of teams, becoming the fifth squad in history to get blown out by at least 30 points three times in a week.