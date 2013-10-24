San Antonio Spurs Unveil New “Camo” Uniforms

Today, the San Antonio Spurs officially unveiled their new “camo” uniforms for the upcoming season, meant to honor of the servicemen and women of the Armed Forces. The Spurs will debut the military-inspired uniform when they host the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

The jerseys will be worn a second time on Military Appreciation Night against the Charlotte Bobcats on Friday, Feb. 28 in San Antonio.

San Antonio is nicknamed “Military City U.S.A.” and for good reason. An estimated 300,000 active and retired military and government workers live in the city, which also boasts Joint Base San Antonio. These uniforms are a part of the adidas and NBA Pride Uniform Collection, meant to identify with each team’s regional history.

“Playing in San Antonio, we’re constantly reminded of the selflessness and courage of those that serve,” said Spurs guard Danny Green in a release. “We owe them a debt of gratitude and it is an honor to recognize and show support to all active and retired military members.”

Beginning Nov. 13, the jerseys will be available to purchase at the Spurs Fan Shop and on NBAStore.com. See below for more images.

