Under Armour “SC30 Select” ClutchFit Drive PE’s Dropping This Weekend

The Warriors are at 8-2 through the season’s first 10 games, good for second place in the daunting Western Conference. Stephen Curry is probably the biggest reason why. This past summer, Curry shared his expertise with some of the best young guards around the world at the SC30 Select Camp. Now Under Armour is releasing their newest signature kick to commemorate the experience with the “SC30 Select” ClutchFit Drive PE.

For the camp, 18 of the best HS guards in the country, along with one guard from Europe and China, came to Oakland to learn how Steph prepares and trains — something we’re pretty familiar with ourselves. They were also led by instructor, Fran Fraschilla.

Curry’s new “SC30 Select” ClutchFit Drive PE commemorates the SC30 Select Camp and his partnership with UA to foster the next generation of basketball talent. This new ClutchFit Drive colorway features the Taxi upper with royal accents and a white midsole. The campers — all 20 of them — first tried the newest Steph sneakers at the camp.

The “SC30 Select” ClutchFit Drive is now available for everyone starting this Saturday, November 22nd at Under Armour Brand Stores, UA.com, and UA retailers including Foot Locker, Eastbay, Champs and FinishLine.

